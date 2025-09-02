Chris Martin sparks outrage with on-stage remarks to Israeli fans at Coldplay concert in Wembley; ‘Disgusting’

Chris Martin of Coldplay caused controversy when he encouraged young Israeli supporters to join him on stage in the UK, stating that they are “equal humans on Earth” and extending a warm welcome to the Palestinians in the audience. Chris Martin's remarks to Israeli fans drew massive backlash on social media.(instagram)

In a widely shared video, the two anxious fans are seen on stage with Martin at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday night, to a mix of jeers, grunts, and clapping from the sold-out audience.

“I’m going to say this. I’m very grateful that you’re here as humans. We are treating you as equal humans on Earth, regardless of where you come from,” Martin tells the duo and the audience while sitting at a piano.

He thanked them for being there, stating that “We’re grateful and thank you for being loving and kind.”

The audience erupted in cheers as he went on to say, “Although it's controversial, maybe, I also want to welcome people in the audience from Palestine. I believe that we’re all equally human.”

Martin's remarks draws massive backlash

Jewish people were incensed by Martin's comments because they believed he denigrated the fans' right to exist and humiliated them in front of thousands of people.

Self-described Zionist journalist Eve Barlow blasted Martin, saying that she “cannot even begin to unpack how mortifying that moment must have been.”

“Imagine being called up to be celebrated as fans of your favorite band and it is turned into an opportunity to qualify your existence in front of an audience of tens of thousands,” she wrote on X.

Jewish YouTuber Yaakov Langer blasted his remarks as “disgusting.”

“Coldplay invited two women on stage then berates them and makes them feel bad for … being Israeli,” Langer said on X. “He didn’t mention the hostages being held by Hamas. He didn’t actually treat them like human beings.”

One of his fans urged Martin to “take a quiet moment to look back at [his] choice of words,” asserting that, “This was a tactless misstep that further tears people apart and deeply hurts some of your most loyal fans.”

“Israelis should be allowed to celebrate their identity on stage without having to be reassured by a celebrity that they’re ‘human.’ That shouldn’t have to be said. If Chris Martin wanted to lecture someone, it should have been the fans who booed,” another said.

However, some fans even questioned the criticism, with one asking, “What is wrong by saying we are all humans?”

The “Fix You” singer gained limelight in May 2025, when he pointed to a Palestinian flag and exclaimed, “I'm so happy to see it” while performing in California.