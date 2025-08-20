Chris Martin to keep the Coldplay kiss cam at concerts despite viral Andy Byron cheating scandal

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is unfazed by the aftermath of the viral “kiss cam” moment. The singer admitted that he has no plans to ditch the kiss cam at Coldplay concerts after the scandalous moment when he caught former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron allegedly cheating with the company’s former HR chief, Kristin Cabot. Chris Martin spoke about the incident at Music of the Spheres World Tour” stop in England.(instagram)

Chris Martin comes out to defend

At Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour stop at Craven Park in Kingston upon Hull, England, on Monday, the band’s frontman Chris Martin playfully referenced the recent Jumbotron mishap that unexpectedly exposed the alleged cheating scandal between Byron and Cabot.

“We are so happy to be here. Many of you have written signs. So, I’ll take some time to try and read some signs. Then we’ll see what happens,” Chris said on stage, as per Page Six.

One concert attendee shared that they attended the same Coldplay show in Massachusetts where the Jumbotron incident occurred, and Chris expressed gratitude to the fan for returning to another concert despite the controversy.

“You were at that Boston gig. Well, okay, thank you for coming again after that debacle,” he said.

At that moment, Chris clarified that the embarrassing moment caught on camera between Byron and Cabot won't affect Coldplay's use of the Jumbotron to feature fans during their shows.

Defending his decision, Chris shared, “We’ve been doing it a long time, and it is only recently that it became a…yeah. Life throws you lemons and you’ve got to make lemonade. So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you.”

More about the kiss cam fiasco

The drama began during a concert on July 16 when former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron appeared on the big screen with Kristin Cabot, the company’s ex-HR chief. Byron, draped in arms with Cabot, looked stunned as cameras landed on them during Chris Martin’s Jumbotron Song. Cabot quickly turned away and covered her face, while Byron ducked out of frame.

The Jumbotron kiss cam debacle unfolded at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” Chris quipped, sending the crowd into laughter.

Within hours, the clip exploded online, reaching millions on TikTok. Memes and commentary from celebrities, politicians, and even brands poured in.

After the incident, Byron resigned from the $1.3 billion AI company. Meanwhile, Cabot also resigned one week later. Astronomer later hired actor Gwyneth Paltrow, Martin’s former wife, as a “temporary” spokesperson for the company.