Bridgerton star Simone Ashley spotted kissing mystery man at US Open, fans say ‘she looks so in love’. See pics

British-Indian actor Simone Ashley sparked dating rumours with actor Joshua Jackson earlier this week. However, it seems the Bridgerton star has finally put the rumours to rest, as she was spotted with a mystery man during the US Open in Queens, New York and fans can’t keep calm. Simone Ashley stuns in Chanel, wearing a multicoloured plaid jacket and a mini skirt.(AFP)

Simone Ashley spotted kissing a mystery man during the US Open

On September 1, Simone was seen sitting beside comedian Zakir Khan and actor Kal Penn during the US Open match. While the camera focused on the three of them, no one initially noticed the mystery man sitting next to Simone. Soon after, though, Simone and the man caught everyone’s attention as they were spotted sharing a romantic kiss and holding hands.

Who is the mystery man?

While fans have been guessing who the mystery man is, Just Jared reports that he is Tim Sykes, a restaurateur and businessman who co-owns NYC's Ruby's Cafe. Simone also follows Tim on Instagram, but his account is currently private.

Pictures of the two quickly surfaced online. One fan commented, “Oh she looks so in love.” Another wrote, “Sigh. She’s so pretty. That’s all I’ve got.” A third comment read, “She’s gorgeous and he’s just there.” Another fan gushed, “She’s so beautiful I hope he is thanking his lucky stars every SECOND.” Meanwhile, some Indian fans were surprised to spot Zakir Khan sitting beside Simone, calling it an “unexpected crossover.”

Recently, Simone and Joshua Jackson were photographed walking close, sharing laughs and looking relaxed in each other’s company. Their appearance together had fans speculating whether the two are dating. Before this, in March, Simone confirmed her breakup with her longtime boyfriend, Constantin “Tino” Klein. Speaking to People, she said, “It can be easy to jump into the next thing immediately, which is something that I am choosing not to do. I am looking for someone who is so confident in themselves and is really ready to have an open heart in the same way I do. And I think that’s hard to find.”

Simone Ashley's upcoming work

Meanwhile, Simone was last seen in the film F1. She will next appear in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the upcoming American comedy-drama is a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada (2006) and is based on the novel Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns by Lauren Weisberger. The film also stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Tracie Thoms, Tibor Feldman and Stanley Tucci, and is currently in production.