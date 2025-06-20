Why Bridgerton star Simone Ashley was removed from Brad Pitt's F1, director Joseph Kosinski explains

British-Indian actor Simone Ashley found fame with the Netflix shows Sex Education and Bridgerton. But the upcoming sports drama F1 was to be her big break in Hollywood. Simone was cast in an important supporting role, and the announcement was made prominently last year. However, the first teaser and trailer of the film had no glimpse of her. It has now emerged that Simone's role in the Brad Pitt-starrer has been edited out completely. Bridgerton star Simone Ashley was supposed to be a part of Brad Pitt-starrer F1, but her role was cut. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)(AFP)

Simone Ashley's role in F1

In July 2024, Variety reported that Simone Ashley had signed on for Joseph Kosinski's F1 after she was spotted at the shoot during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England. The report stated that details about her role were under wraps. The role was touted as her Hollywood breakthrough. In May, the actor spoke to Elle about the opportunity and said, "I have a very small part, but I’m grateful to be in that movie. I got to experience many Grand Prix. I don’t think I’ll ever do anything like that again."

Why Simone Ashley was removed from F1

However, it has now emerged that her entire role has been cut out from the film. In an interview with People, director Joseph Kosinski shared, "It happens on every film, where you have to shoot more than you can use. There were two or three storylines that ultimately didn't make into the final cut." The filmmaker added that he would want to work with Simone again. But Simone, she's an incredible talent, incredible actress, incredible singer, and I would love to work with her again," Kosinski added. Simone has not spoken out about her role being removed from the film. F1 releases in theatres on June 27.

About Simone Ashley

Born in Surrey as Simone Ashwini Pillai to Tamil immigrants, the 30-year-old adopted her stage name as a teenager. She made her acting debut with the TV show Wolfblood in 2016 and her film debut with Boogie Man in 2018. She found fame with Bridgerton and Sex Education after 2019. In 2023, she appeared in her biggest film till date, playing one of Ariel's sisters in Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.