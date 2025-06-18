Brad Pitt showed signs of ‘inner anxiety’ at F1 premiere with Ines de Ramon: Expert

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, made a rare appearance on the red carpet Monday night at the premiere of his new F1 movie in New York City. The couple, who started dating in 2022, showed up looking polished—Ines wore a sheer white halter dress with a feathered skirt, while Brad went with a black double-breasted suit and a white button-up shirt. Body language expert Judi James says Brad’s recent fashion choices could be a clue that he’s unsure of himself in the relationship.(AFP)

But while they looked like a united front, not everyone is convinced things are going smoothly behind the scenes. Speaking with the Daily Mail, body language expert Judi James pointed out several signs that suggest Brad’s relationship with Ines might be hitting a rough patch.

“For this newest relationship, Brad seems to have opted for a George and Amal-looking vibe,” James said. “Both dazzling-looking, elegant women are non-Hollywood and both are fiercely intelligent and successful in their own fields. Both men show signals of a more subdued presence with their women around as though it's the intellect that is keeping them in a state of awe and respect. Unlike Clooney though, Brad also has a considerable age gap difference which seems to have created some wardrobe floundering that could reflect on his emotional approach.”

Brad Pitt ‘struggling with the age gap’

James says Brad’s recent fashion choices could be a clue that he’s unsure of himself in the relationship. “His recent outings have involved some dubious fashion choices that suggest he might be struggling with the age gap and keen to look relevant and edgy, when it might be better in relationship terms to see him finally bottoming out, finding his authentic place and relaxing into it with someone who appreciates it,” she added.

She also noted that their styles—both in fashion and demeanor—don’t quite line up.

Brad Pitt looks ‘slightly ill at ease here’

“A more interesting challenge seems to be the acute contrast in Brad and Ines's body language, which could suggest very different thinking styles and tastes,” she said. “This seems to have worked for the Clooneys, who share a profound passion for campaigns and causes. But with Brad right now we're just seeing a lack of synchronicity in terms of non-verbal signals. He looks blissfully happy but also slightly ill at ease here.”

Brad Pitts signals ‘some inner anxiety’

According to James, their facial expressions on the red carpet say a lot. “One look at their facial expressions as they pose together shows totally different styles of thinking,” she explained.

“Brad's eyebrows are steepled, giving him a rather subdued and apologetic look. He appears keen to please. His posture and his gestures look unusually awkward, as though he's trying to look gauche rather than like a Hollywood hard-hitter. His hand pats the side of his leg to hint at some inner anxiety and the fingers are splayed rather than relaxed,” James went on.

“Ines however has a very bold-straight brow-line to suggest confidence and calm,” she added. “Her wide smile looks red-carpet perfect and her eye-engage with the cameras shows a lack of inhibitions or shyness. She turns her smile on as she faces the cameras rather than showing it primarily to Brad.”

One moment on the carpet really stood out to her—when Brad stuck his tongue out while posing. “His smile here, as he poses up for the cameras looks soft and apologetic while hers is a very assertive-looking baring of the teeth,” she said.

“When he looks at her the soft crinkling increases, suggesting genuine affection and some vulnerability, while she flashes upper and lower teeth in another teeth-baring, challenging-looking smile.”

She added that Ines seemed to take the lead. “It’s Ines looking quietly dominant as she pulls his hand to move from their pose and in another pic she is even seen wiping or picking his face with her thumb in another dominant-looking gesture.”

James also raised the question of whether Brad is trying to copy the dynamic George Clooney has with his wife, Amal, or if he’s just still figuring things out. “Brad Pitt's current body language suggests he's still trying to find his authentic self,” she said.

This red carpet event happened just a few days after Brad and Ines were spotted on a double date with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper at Cote Korean Steakhouse in NYC—a place known for serving $870 tins of caviar. Brad was wearing a shiny lavender silk shirt, left unbuttoned at the top to show some chest hair, along with a new buzz cut.

Brad defended Ines

Back in May, Brad defended Ines during an interview with GQ for the magazine’s Summer 2025 issue. He was asked if their joint appearance at a Formula 1 race was planned to promote his film.

“No, dude, it's not that calculated,” Brad replied. “If you're living—oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you're living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve.”

He also touched on how he’s always had his private life in the public eye. “My personal life is always in the news. It's been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let's put it that way.”

Since his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad has continued to make headlines, especially with issues involving his children. He shares Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, and Zahara, 20—who were adopted during his marriage to Jolie—as well as biological children Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16. After years of legal back-and-forth, their divorce was finalized in December 2024.