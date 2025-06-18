Brad Pitt says yes to collaborating with Tom Cruise as long as his ‘ass’ stays off airplanes; everything to know

What do you get when you put Hollywood’s most ageless action star and its smoothest leading man in one movie? A fantasy many fans have been dreaming about since Interview with the Vampire (1994). And now, it just might happen if Tom Cruise can keep his feet on the ground. Brad Pitt almost says yes to Tom Cruise movie

While promoting his upcoming Formula One movie F1 in Mexico, Brad Pitt was asked whether he’d consider reuniting with Cruise. His response? “Well, I'm not gonna hang my ass off airplanes and shit like that,” he said with a laugh, referencing Cruise’s now-iconic death-defying stunts. “So when he does something again that's on the ground, [then yes],” he told E! News.

Cruise has become known for raising the bar with each new Mission: Impossible movie, most recently The Final Reckoning, which has seen him skydiving, climbing cliffs, and hanging off airplanes. Meanwhile, Pitt’s F1, directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, leans into high-octane thrills of its own.

Kosinski once tried to bring Cruise and Pitt together for his version of Ford v Ferrari, but the studio reportedly didn’t greenlight his budget. That project eventually went to James Mangold and starred Christian Bale and Matt Damon. In a recent interview, Kosinski didn’t hold back when asked what it would’ve been like to direct Cruise in a film like F1: “Tom always pushes it to the limit, but at the same time is super capable and very skilled,”** he said, before adding with a smile, “But yeah... I could see Tom maybe scaring us a little bit more.”