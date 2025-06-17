Brad Pitt credits girlfriend Ines de Ramon for getting him hooked to F1 racing: 'Well she's European!'

Brad Pitt definitely looks like he's living his best life! Brad Pitt credits Ines de Ramon for hooking him on to F1 racing(Photos: X)

The actor walked front and centre at the red carpet for his film F1's New York premiere. Now a prudent question to ask would of course, be, how Brad, 61, found himself drawn to the adrenaline-pumping sport. And the answer, lies with his 32-year old girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight if he'd managed to turn her into an F1 fan, he simply quipped, "Well she's European so she already had a taste you know. So there you have it, Ines influenced Brad into F1, NOT the other way round.

Brad's byte to ET also saw them cover the influence he had on his co-star Damson Idris, especially when it came to their perspective on happiness. To that Brad casually shared, "Well, happy ok, happy is relative right? If it's fulfilling. If it's rewarding. Because I also believe in putting yourself in uncomfortable positions and things that might scare you a little bit. And there's a feeling of accomplishment that comes from that I find, so I'm going to add that to Damson's list".

And coming to Damson, call him influenced — spiritually, and otherwise! When asked about one core memory he'll hold for the rest of his life from his time filming F1, he said, "I mean the biggest moment was really in England, in Silverstone. You know the fireworks going over, I look to my right, it's Max Verstappen, I look to my left, it's Brad Pitt, and I'm trying to stay cool and I mean Brad Pitt is really handsome. I'm trying to look, I'm trying to look MORE handsome...I'm trying to look cute! But inside I was screaming, I just felt so blessed and I'm just so, so privileged to be a part of this movie".

F1, starring Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem and Simone Ashley among others, is set for a June 27 release.