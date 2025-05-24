Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Bridgerton's Simone Ashley can't stop looking at Alia Bhatt in precious moment from Cannes Film Festival. Watch

BySoumya Srivastava
May 24, 2025 06:15 AM IST

Alia Bhatt made her Cannes debut in a stunning Schiaparelli gown, sharing sneak peeks on Instagram. She posed with Simone Ashley for a L'Oreal photo-op.

A moment of sweet desi bonding was caught on camera at the Cannes Film Festival currently underway in the French Riviera. As Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt made her Cannes debut on Friday, she met British-Indian star Simone Ashley for a special photo-op for L'Oreal, the brand that got both of them there.

Simone Ashley and Alia Bhatt pose together at the Cannes Film Festival.
Kate Bridgerton meets Shanaya 

The two Indian origin actors were brought together for photos. Alia Bhatt, in her gorgeous Schiaparelli gown and Simone in a Vivienne Westwood, posed for photographers. A moment saw Simone take a long look at Alia with a bright, proud smile on her face. As Alia catches her looking at her, both break into sweet laughs.

Many falls called it a ‘Shanaya meets Kate’ moment. “Well aren't they look so lovely together,” read a post. “Both are slaying,” read another comment. “Mrs Kapoor with Kate Kapoor.” A fan said, “This is powerful, I love love this.”

All about Alia Bhatt's Cannes debut

Alia Bhatt made a breathtaking debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Friday. Decked up in a Schiaparelli cream gown, the Highway actor stole everyone's attention with her look.

She walked the iconic red carpet in an off-shoulder outfit made in ecru Chantilly lace, with organza and enamel flowers embroidered on the bodice.

The custom soft nude bodycon version, which was elevated with tulle ruffles at the hem, received a thumbs up from fashionistas. Alia was styled by Rhea Kapoor. She styled her hair in a neat bun with edges in a unique pattern. For the makeup, she kept it shiny and radiant.

Before hitting the red carpet, Alia took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek of her outfit on her Instagram Stories. In the black-and-white, she could be seen posing with a hand fan which had the L'Oreal quote 'I'm worth it'.

With ANI inputs

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bridgerton's Simone Ashley can't stop looking at Alia Bhatt in precious moment from Cannes Film Festival. Watch
