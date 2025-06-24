‘She slayed with grace’: Internet roots for Simone Ashley for showing up at F1 premiere despite being cut from film

British-Indian actor Simone Ashley had a key role in the sports drama F1, which was billed as her big break in Hollywood. Unfortunately, her role was edited out completely from the final edit of the film, as confirmed by director Joseph Kosinski. The actor proudly stepped out at the F1: The Movie premiere in London on Monday to show her support. (Also read: Why Bridgerton star Simone Ashley was removed from Brad Pitt's F1, director Joseph Kosinski explains) Simone Ashley at the F1: The Movie European premiere in London. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska(REUTERS)

Simone at the F1 premiere

Simone stunned in a gold Balmain gown at the premiere, which was held at Cineworld Leicester Square. She smiled and posed for pictures on the red carpet.

Cast member Simone Ashley attends the "F1: The Movie" European premiere in London, Britain, June 23, 2025. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska(REUTERS)

Fan reactions

Pictures of her were shared by a user on Reddit, where fans of the actor cheered for her for still showing up at the premiere gracefully. A fan commented, “She's too classy for them and that dress looks great, the color the textures just 10 out of 10. Showing up and being hotter than everyone else is such goal.” “She slayed in that gold! A true queen,” said another. A fan wrote, “Probably contractually obliged to do personal appearances, but good on her for slaying and not just doing the bare minimum.”

A comment read, “I hope they cut her a huge check in order for her to show up. Her being cut made way more noise than they expected, I bet.” A second comment read, “Honestly, slay. This falls in line with my wanting her to do the earlier career Zendaya approach of being on red carpets, she doesn't need to be at just to turn out a lewk and serve face.” A user wrote, “'She really said I'm going and I'm gonna be the hottest one there.' Mission accomplished, I don't even need to see anyone else's. Incredible outfit. Incredible face.”

The rest of the cast includes Kerry Condon, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, and Lewis Hamilton. F1 releases in theatres on June 27.