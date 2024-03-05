Joshua Jackson, Lupita Nyong'o are dating; new couple packs on the PDA on Mexico holiday. See pics

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o were first linked in 2023 following Joshua separating from his wife Jodie Turner-Smith. Now, as per a report by E! News, Lupita celebrated her 41st birthday with boyfriend Joshua during a vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. In exclusive photos obtained by the portal, the couple was seen getting cosy on the romantic beach holiday. Also read: Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson split after 4 years Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o are dating; couple packs on the PDA in new pics.

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o's pics

In the pictures from March 3, Lupita Nyong'o was spotted holding hands with Joshua during a romantic walk on the beach in their swimsuits. The actors were pictured running into the ocean together and also nearly sharing a kiss in the pictures that are being widely shared on social media.

More details about their birthday trip

A source also told E! News that Joshua, 45, rang in Lupita's 41st birthday on March 1 'with a large balloon display and a stunning bouquet of flowers set up in their hotel suite'. "They looked madly in love... like they just couldn't get enough of one another," an eyewitness was quoted as saying by the portal.

Joshua Jackson-Lupita Nyong'o relationship timeline

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o were first romantically linked in October 2023 after being spotted at a Janelle Monáe concert in Los Angeles. The concert outing appeared platonic, as the now-couple appeared with other Hollywood friends.

Joshua's wife Jodie Turner-Smith had filed for divorce in early October. Jackson has one child, Juno Rose Diana, with Turner-Smith. Lupita was also transitioning out of her relationship with Selema Masekela at the time; and she too had announced their split in October.

Earlier in December 2023, Joshua and Lupita seemed to confirm that their relationship had turned romantic, when they were photographed holding hands during an outing in California.

