Isaac Collins' three-run homer highlighted a ferocious start by the Milwaukee Brewers in a 6-3 home victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. Brewers pounce on Phillies in 5-run 1st, cruise to win

Jose Quintana allowed three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings for Milwaukee, which scratched Christian Yelich before the game due to low back soreness. The Brewers certainly didn't need him early as they scored five runs before the Phillies recorded an out.

Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola was charged with six runs and six hits in five innings. Weston Wilson's two-run homer was the offensive highlight for the Phillies, who will attempt to capture the rubber game of the series between first-place teams on Thursday.

Nola opened the first by walking Brice Turang on five pitches. He then hit Jackson Chourio with a pitch before William Contreras singled to load the bases. Sal Frelick singled on a play that also featured a throwing error by center fielder Harrison Bader, allowing two runs to score.

The next hitter was Collins, who smacked one over the right field wall for his ninth homer of the year, extending the score to 5-0.

Meanwhile, Quintana set down Philadelphia 1-2-3 in the second and worked around a pair of two-out walks in the third. He used a double-play grounder to get through the fourth inning, setting the stage for Turang's RBI double in the bottom half that made it 6-0.

The visitors finally got to Quintana in the fifth. Nick Castellanos and Edmundo Sosa led off the frame with singles before Trea Turner delivered a one-out RBI single, making it 6-1.

Wilson hit a two-run homer in the seventh to get the Phillies within 6-3. That blast ended Quintana's night and, while Aaron Ashby came on and promptly allowed two baserunners, the right-hander promptly retired Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto to escape the jam.

Abner Uribe gave up a single in the eighth but got Castellanos on a double play to end that inning. Jared Koenig logged the ninth for his first save.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.