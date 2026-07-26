Gabriel Langton injury: ‘Very positive’ update as English gymnast leaves hospital after horror Commonwealth crash

Gabriel Langton, one of the English gymnasts taking part in the 2026 Commonwealth Games, suffered a horror crash on Friday after which he was taken to hospital. Team England issued an update on Saturday, saying that Langton's injuries are "not very serious" and he is "in good spirits." England's Gabriel Langton in action at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. (REUTERS)

Langton, 19, suffered the crash while competing in the men's gymnastics final at the Glasgow International Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. He fell headfirst from the horizontal bar while performing, leading to a concussion. He was rushed to the hospital by first responders, and the event was postponed for about 20 minutes.

The other members of Team England completed the event when it restarted and finished with a silver medal. After the event late Friday on night, Team England released a statement. It read: “Team England’s Gabriel Langton had a fall at tonight’s artistic gymnastics men’s individual qualification and team final competition. We are grateful to the medical teams who responded immediately to provide assistance."

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Gabriel Langton Latest Injury Update The most recent update on Gabriel Langton's condition came from Team England on Saturday morning. The team stated that Langton was admitted to the hospital with concussion fears as a "precautionary measure." He has now been "discharged to return to the team hotel this evening."

“Gabriel was transferred to the hospital as a precautionary measure overnight and underwent multiple scans today, with very positive results," the update read. “Thankfully, he has been cleared of any serious injury complications and will be discharged to return to the team hotel this evening.

“He is in good spirits and hugely grateful for the many messages of support and the excellent care provided by the medical teams. He is looking forward to being reunited with the team to celebrate his silver medal.

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Canada won the men's artistic gymnastics team gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. They scored 241.400 points to edge out England, who finished with 238.250 points. Besides Langton, Team England included Luke Whitehouse, Joshan Nathan, Adam Tobin and Alexander Yolshin-Cash.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games kicked off in Glasgow on July 23 and will conclude on August 2. As many as 74 nations and territories are participating in this year's Commonwealth Games.