Commonwealth Games 2026: The biggest changes, India's challenges and why this edition is unique

Eight years after last hosting the Commonwealth Games, Glasgow is ready to welcome the multi-sport spectacle once again from July 23 to August 2. Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain poses after a training session for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland (PTI)

For India, the Commonwealth Games have traditionally been a happy hunting ground. Since the turn of the century, the country has consistently finished inside the top five of the medal table, winning at least 50 medals at every edition since 2002. This year, however, India heads to Scotland with a leaner 125-member contingent, chasing glory across a significantly reduced programme featuring 215 medal events.

While familiar names such as PV Sindhu and the Indian hockey, table tennis and wrestling teams are absent because of changes to the programme, India's campaign will still be spearheaded by Olympic medallists Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain.

The contingent comprises 77 men and 48 women, including para athletes. Athletics contributes the largest squad with 32 athletes, followed by boxing (14), judo (14) and weightlifting (12).

Why this edition of the Commonwealth Games is different The 2026 Commonwealth Games were originally awarded to the Australian state of Victoria, but the hosts withdrew in 2023 after citing escalating costs.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) was then forced to find an alternate host at short notice, with Glasgow stepping in. Having staged the Games in 2014, the Scottish city already possessed much of the required infrastructure. However, with barely three years to prepare, organisers opted for a scaled-down version of the event.

As a result, the number of sports has been reduced from 20 in Birmingham 2022 to just 10, making Glasgow 2026 the smallest Commonwealth Games programme since 1994.