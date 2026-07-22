CWG 2026 full schedule: When Indians are in action, complete events list, venues and start times in IST
Here's the complete day-by-day Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games schedule in IST, featuring every sport and medal event.
There is a growing buzz around the Scottish port city of Glasgow. Famous for its vibrant cultural scene, rich industrial heritage and striking Victorian architecture, the city is now preparing to welcome thousands of world-class athletes from across the Commonwealth for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which will run from July 23 to August 2.
The Games will feature more than 3,000 athletes representing 74 nations and territories, competing across 11 sports over 11 days, with 215 gold medals on offer. Competition begins with bowls and para bowls, while athletics, the marquee attraction of the Games, takes centre stage during the final stretch of the event.
For India, it will mark the nation's 19th appearance at the Commonwealth Games, having made its debut in the 1934 edition. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu and boxer Lovlina Borgohain headline India's 126-member contingent for Glasgow 2026. Mirabai will serve as India's flag bearer at the opening ceremony, while Lovlina has been named the country's other flag bearer.
Here's the complete day-by-day Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games schedule in IST, featuring every sport and medal event.
Day 1: Thursday, July 23
Lawn Bowls:
2:00 PM IST - Men's Singles Group Stage (Day 1)
2:00 PM IST - Women's Pairs Group Stage (Day 1)
Opening Ceremony: 10:30 PM IST onwards
Day 2: Friday, 24 July
Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Men's Singles & Women's Pairs Group Stage (Day 2)
Boxing: 3:30 PM IST - Preliminary Bouts (Round of 32 / Round of 16)
Artistic Gymnastics: 4:30 PM IST - Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification
Para Powerlifting:
5:30 PM IST - Men's & Women's Lightweight Finals
10:30 PM IST - Men's & Women's Heavyweight Finals
Swimming / Para Swimming: 11:30 PM IST - Men's S13 100m Freestyle Final & 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final
Day 3: Saturday, 25 July
Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Group Stage Matches (Day 3)
Boxing: 3:30 PM IST - First Round / Round of 16 Matches
Artistic Gymnastics: 4:30 PM IST - Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification
3x3 Wheelchair Basketball: 9:30 PM IST - India Women vs Scotland (Group Stage)
Swimming: 11:30 PM IST - Men's S14 200m Freestyle Final & 50m Backstroke Final
Day 4: Sunday, 26 July
Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Group Stage Matches (Day 4)
Weightlifting:
2:00 PM IST - Men's 60kg Final
6:30 PM IST - Women's 48kg Final
11:00 PM IST - Men's 65kg Final
Boxing: 3:30 PM IST - Second Round Matches
Artistic Gymnastics:
4:30 PM IST - Men's Individual All-Around Final
10:30 PM IST - Women's Individual All-Around Final
Day 5: Monday, 27 July
Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Group Stage Day 5; 8:30 PM IST - Semi-finals
Athletics & Para Athletics:
2:30 PM IST - Men's 400m Hurdles (R1), Long Jump (Qualifying), Men's 110m Hurdles (R1)
11:00 PM IST - Men's High Jump Final, 110m Hurdles Final, Women's Shot Put F57 Final
Swimming: 3:00 PM IST - Men's 200m Butterfly Heats; 11:30 PM IST - Final
Weightlifting:
5:30 PM IST - Women's 53kg & 58kg Finals
12:30 AM IST (28 July) - Men's 79kg Final
3x3 Wheelchair Basketball: 9:30 PM IST - India Women vs Nigeria (Group Stage)
Day 6: Tuesday, 28 July
Lawn Bowls:
1:00 PM IST - Medal Matches (Men's Singles & Women's Pairs)
7:30 PM IST - Men's Pairs & Women's Singles Group Stage
Athletics:
2:30 PM IST - Men's 400m Round 1
11:00 PM IST - Women's High Jump Final, Men's 100m Semi-finals & Finals
Weightlifting: 6:30 PM IST - Women's 63kg Final; 11:00 PM IST - Women's 69kg Final
Day 7: Wednesday, 29 July
Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Men's Pairs & Women's Singles Group Stage (Day 2)
Weightlifting: 2:00 PM IST - Women's 77kg Final; 6:30 PM IST - Men's 94kg Final
Athletics:
2:30 PM IST - Men's Shot Put Qualifying, Men's 200m Round 1
11:00 PM IST - Men's Long Jump Final, Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final
Day 8: Thursday, 30 July
Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Men's Pairs & Women's Singles Group Stage (Day 3)
Track Cycling: 2:30 PM IST - Qualifying Rounds; 8:30 PM IST - Team Pursuit & Team Sprint Finals
Athletics:
2:30 PM IST - Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying, Men's Triple Jump Qualifying, Men's Decathlon
11:00 PM IST - Women's Discus Throw Final, Women's 5000m Final, Men's Shot Put Final
Weightlifting: 6:30 PM IST - Women's +86kg Final; 11:00 PM IST - Men's +110kg Final
Day 9: Friday, 31 July
Judo: 3:30 PM IST - Preliminary Rounds; 8:30 PM IST - Final Block
Boxing: 3:00 PM IST - Semi-final Bouts
Athletics:
2:30 PM IST - Mixed 4x400m Relay Heats
11:00 PM IST - Men's Javelin Throw Final, Men's 400m Hurdles Final, Men's 200m Final
Day 10: Saturday, 1 August
Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Group Stage Day 5; 9:00 PM IST - Semi-finals
Athletics & Para Athletics:
2:30 PM IST - Men's Triple Jump Final, Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final, Men's 400m Final
11:00 PM IST - Men's Pole Vault Final, Men's 5000m Final, Mixed 4x400m Relay Final
Boxing: 3:00 PM IST & 9:00 PM IST - Gold Medal Finals
Track Cycling: 7:30 PM IST - Individual Sprint Final & 10km Scratch Race Final
Day 11: Sunday, 2 August
Track Cycling: 1:30 PM IST - 1000m Time Trial Final & 40km Points Race
Judo: 2:30 PM IST - Heavyweight Preliminary Rounds; 7:30 PM IST - Medal Matches