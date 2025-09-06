Harrison Bader, Marlins' beautiful gesture for young Phillies fan after 'ball-snatching' row: Watch

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Marlins 9-3 in Miami. But the victory left a sour note in a young fan who was celebrating his birthday. Post the game, the Phillies ensured that the fan met with Harrison Bader and returned with some good memories. Harrison Bader met with a young Phillies fan and gifted him a signed bat.(X/@Phillies)

According to Fox Sports, it started in the fourth inning when Harrison Bader cracked a solo homer into the left field seats. Fans went flying after it, until the boy's father came up holding the ball.

Things took an ugly turn when a woman in Phillies colors stormed over, shouting at him. “You took it from me. It was in my hand,” the woman stated in a video captured by another fan.

Moments later, he yanked the ball back from the kid and gave it to her. The entire exchange was caught from different angles by nearby fans. None of the clips settled the question of who actually grabbed the ball first, but the scene looked rough.

By the time the game ended, the footage had already flooded X and TikTok. Some blasted the woman for snatching a ball from a child. Others argued the man never should have handed it over in the first place.

The Marlins staff noticed what happened and tried to make things right. They walked over to the boy, who was later identified as Lincoln, and gave him a small goodie bag from the ballpark. But the real highlight was still waiting after the last pitch.

Phillies make young fan's day

Outside the clubhouse, Lincoln got the moment he deserved. Harrison Bader came out, signed a bat, and posed for pictures with him. The Phillies shared the photos online with the line: “Going home with a signed bat from Bader.”

How fans reacted to the Phillies' post

Several accounts on X (formerly Twitter) praised the team for ensuring Lincoln left the match with some good memories. “It is good the baseball team worked out something to try to make the situation right,” a user wrote.

Another commented, “You have a class act professional baseball player in Mr. Bader. I've never been a Philly fan for anything, but I'm now a proud Philly fan.”

One fan called the gesture by Bader and the Philadelphia Phillies “one of the classiest moves” they had ever seen.

The story grabbed even more attention because of the timing of the incident. Just a few days earlier, Polish businessman Piotr Szczerek was filmed grabbing tennis player Kamil Majchrzak’s hat away from a child at the US Open. He later apologized and returned it. That situation left a sour mark. The Phillies, though, did not let a similar situation happen. They turned a mess into a night a young fan will always remember.

