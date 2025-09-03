Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek apologizes after Majchrzak cap scandal at US Open: ‘I take responsibility’

Piotr Szczerek, CEO of a Polish paving company Drogbruk, has issued an apology for his "extremely poor judgment and hurtful actions" after being heavily criticized for a viral video from the US Open 2025 tournament. Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek was caught swiping an autographed hat from a child at the US Open.(X/@Arrucha)

Szczerek was earlier seen taking a cap, which was signed by Kamil Majchrzak for a child, while in the stands at the tournament.

The entire incident was caught on camera, while Szczerek and his company were targeted by many for his actions. A video of the same drew millions of views on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Piotr Szczerek issues apology

Szczerek, who co-founded Drogbruk with his wife, Anna, in 1999, released a statement on Facebook on September 1, explaining his side of the story.

"I would like to unequivocally apologize to the young boy, his family, all the fans, and the player himself," he wrote.

In the viral video, Szczerek can be seen grabbing the cap, which the Polish tennis player wanted to give to a boy standing next to the Drogbruk CEO in the stands.

Majchrzak was celebrating his win with the fans after he defeated Karen Khachanov of Russia in the US Open 2025 tournament on August 28.

In his apology to the boy, Szczerek has taken "full responsibility" for his "extremely poor judgment and hurtful actions".

However, he went on to explain that it was never his intent to "steal" the "prized memento from the young fan". He added that he was only "caught up in the heat of the moment and the joy of the victory," thinking that the tennis player was handing his cap to him to give it to his sons.

Szczerek understands that his actions "hurt" the boy, besides disappointing the fans.

Piotr Szczerek gives Kamil Majchrzak cap to little boy

Szczerek shared that he recently met the boy and has given the cap to him. Besides that, he has even presented the child with a few other things.

In his post, Szczerek stated that he has sent the cap to the boy and extended apologies to his family. "I hope, at least to a small extent, I was able to repair the harm I caused," he added.

Szczerek clarified that his family, including his wife and sons, have not commented on the matter on any platform and have not hired any law firm also. He added that statements appearing online were "false" and "not authored by us or our representatives."

FAQs

1. Who is Piotr Szczerek?

He is the co-founder of Drogbruk along with his wife, Anna. He holds multiple years of experience in paving and fencing.

2. How did Kamil Majchrzak respond to the incident?

Majchrzak had earlier tracked down the fan, named Brock, offering him a replacement signed cap besides other memorabilia.

3. Has Piotr Szczerek returned the cap to the child?

Yes, Szczerek shared in a Facebook post that he has given the cap of Kamil Majchrzak to the young fan.