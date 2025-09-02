Eric Trump attempts sumo wrestling during Japan trip, engages in combat with legend Yokozuna: Watch viral video

During a trip to Japan, Eric Trump attempted sumo wrestling but was abruptly removed from the arena after a promising start. Eric Trump and legendary wrestler Yokozuna.

As Trump family tries to grow their nascent cryptocurrency firm, Eric, 41, was reportedly in the Far East to attend a shareholder meeting with the Japanese bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet in Tokyo.

The entrepreneur visited a nearby wrestling arena during his visit and engaged in combat with 34-year-old Yokozuna, a legendary figure in the sport, for a video that was soon shared on Instagram.

“Not every day you get invited to sumo the legend, Yokozuna! Almost had him! 😳A great honor!,” Eric wrote on Instagram as he shares video of the fighting.

“This was awesome,” commented one person.

“Lol 😂 this was great! Made me laugh so much when he swung you around. Ha ha! So good to have good humor. What a fun experience!” another said.

“He went easy on you,” a third user chimed in.

Eric Trump vs Yokozuna

Instead of daring to wear the customary mawashi loincloth sported by the rikishi, Eric opted to don a sky blue polo shirt and denim shorts. During the fight, he used every inch of his rangy six foot five inch body to lean into Yokozuna, first driving him backwards.

However, after absorbing the first strain, the more seasoned man grew weary of making fun of his visitor, clasped his arms around Eric's midriff, raised him gently into the air, and dragged him out of the dohyo.

Eric bowed graciously to the winner and embraced Yokozuna's hands while laughing loudly in defeat.

A second footage shows Eric practicing some basic maneuvers with his much bigger opponent before swinging around like a kid.

Trump also shared a happy selfie he took with Yokozuna and five other combatants.

Eric Trump faces backlash over video

Even though the interaction was humorous, a YouTube video that discussed Eric's post received a lot of negative feedback.

“Rich, dumb people activities are getting weirder and weirder,” one critic said.

“Eric Trump squaring off against a sumo wrestler went over like a pregnant pole vaulter – awkward, doomed, and painful to watch,” another commented.