Eric Trump fumes at ‘sick and twisted’ rumor about dad Donald's death, flies off to...

Eric Trump, the third child of Donald Trump and his first wife Ivana, has blasted “the left” for disseminating “twisted” rumours regarding his father's health. Amidst swirling rumors about Trump's health, Eric Trump condemned the left for spreading false information.(AFP)

During his four absences from the public eye last week, Trump's health condition became increasingly speculative, and there were even rumours on social media that he has died. Taking to X, Eric voiced his anger in response to the bizarre speculations, writing: “The radical left is so sick and twisted.”

Following that, Eric boarded a plane and busied himself in Hong Kong as the main speaker at one of Asia's top Bitcoin conferences before flying to Japan.

When Eric posted his “why I never!” reaction on X, social media users from all over the world started pointing out how Trump's children frequently made it a point to make public assumptions about Joe Biden's health.

Did JD Vance's remarks fuel Trump's death rumours?

Vice President JD Vance fueled the flames with remarks that heightened the concerns around Trump's health. Just a few days earlier, he told USA Today that he was prepared to take over in case of a “terrible tragedy” involving the President.

Vance further reaffirmed his belief that Trump is healthy, asserting that he was “very confident" that Trump is in good shape and he “is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people.”

He, however, added, “if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days.”

Trump breaks silence amid death speculations

After avoiding the media for several days, Trump was compelled to make a brief Truth Social statement on Sunday night due to the death rumor that was circulating on X.

Trump quipped, “Never FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE,” adding that “DC IS A CRIME FREE ZONE!”

Earlier, Trump appeared to be trying to avoid attention by keeping his head down when he arrived at and left his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, where he spent the weekend.

Presidents of the United States frequently take a summer vacation in August, which coincides with the yearly Congressional recess.