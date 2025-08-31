Barron Trump reacts to dad Donald's death rumours; here's what he said

Adin Ross, an American online streamer who interviewed US President Donald Trump in a 90-minute livestream last year, claimed to have gotten a text from “someone very close” verifying that the news of Trump's death was false. Ross gave an update to his fans during a livestream on Kick, informing that “literally nothing is wrong.” Donald Trump with his wife Melania Trump and their son Barron (AFP)

“Guys, I just got confirmed that President Trump is okay. By a very close… Wait, what happened with Trump? Nothing, literally nothing’s wrong,” he stated.

The video was posted on X with the caption, “Adin Ross just got a text from Barron Trump confirming Donald Trump is alive and well.”

Reacting to the post, one person wrote: “Wait, so Barron Trump is now the official presidential health spokesperson? Kid's got range.”

“No way Adin Ross is breaking this news,” another stated.

“@grok what happened to trump,” another user confirmed from an AI chatbot developed by xAI.

All about ‘Trump is dead’ rumours

The explanation follows social media rumors that Trump has passed away, which became so widespread that the hashtags “#TrumpIsDead” and “WhereIsTrump” started trending online.

Trump absence after a three-hour White House cabinet meeting on Tuesday fueled the rumor.

Meanwhile, several people claimed that the White House flag was reportedly flying at half-staff. However, this was later connected to a shooting at a Minneapolis school that claimed the lives of two kids. Before killing himself, the gunman wounded ten more people.

Trump's health and a bruise on his hand

The speculations came after an extensively shared photo showed Trump's hand with a bruise and another that appeared to show a layer of makeup covering it. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later clarified that it is not a medical condition and that Trump developed it following repeated handshakes.

The White House announced in July that Trump had recently been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which is a non-life-threatening illness that may result in swelling in the legs.