Who is Barron Trump's favorite step-sibling? Here's the surprising revelation as he shares tense relationship with rest

President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has big shoes to fill. Around this time last year, Trump scion began his first year at New York University's Stern School of Business. Over the past year, the 19-year-old has been seen both on and off campus. According to conflicting reports, Barron adapted to college life with ease, while some assert that he never fully fit in. Barron Trump and his father Donald seem to have a strong bond, as his mother Melania calls him “mini Donald.” (AP)

Barron and his father seem to have a strong bond, as his mother Melania calls him “mini Donald.” However, some reports state that a lecturer humiliated Barron by disparagingly comparing him to an animal, as per Irish Star.

A look at Barron Trump and Tiffany Trump's bond

According to Express US, his connection with his step-siblings may not be as harmonious. Barron is over twenty years younger than the majority of his siblings, including Eric, Donald Jr., and Ivanka. However, Tiffany Trump is the sibling he is closest to.

Tiffany, 31, is Trump's second youngest child, who was born during his marriage to his second wife, Marla Maples.

According to insiders who spoke to the Daily Mail, Barron and Tiffany get along exceptionally well due to a key difference in their age than his other siblings.

In addition, they are the only two children born to separate mothers. Trump's first wife, Ivana, is the mother of Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka.

Tiffany's Instagram posts

Tiffany has several images on her Instagram account commemorating Barron's birthday, one of which is from 2021 and shows the two of them grinning broadly next to a plush Minnie Mouse.

“Happy 14th birthday to the best ‘little’ brother I could ever ask for!” read Tiffany's post from 2020. “You mean so much to me, Barron, I wish you all the happiness in the world! Love you!”

According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail, Barron is shy and reserved, just like his mother.

This has led some to speculate that he and Donald have a tense relationship, while others believe the difference in height between Barron and his father is the cause of the friction.