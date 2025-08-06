Sydney Sweeney and Barron Trump? Fox News host reveals bizarre fantasy amid American Eagle ad row

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad caught President Donald Trump's eye. After speculation about the actor being a registered Republican voter surfaced, the president said that the jeans ad is the ‘hottest out there'. He further added that American Eagle jeans are ‘flying off the shelves’. The apparel brand's stock immediately jumped as much as 18%. Cast member Sydney Sweeney attends a special screening for the film 'Americana' in Los Angeles, California(REUTERS)

"Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there. It's for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves.' Go get 'em, Sydney!" Trump posted on Truth Social. He also mentioned Taylor Swift.

"Woke singer Taylor Swift" is 'NO LONGER HOT'," he wrote.

Fox News host pairs up Barron Trump and Sydney Sweeney

Meanwhile, Fox News host Jesse Watters revealed his bizarre fantasy for Sweeney - marrying the president's youngest son, Barron Trump.

“You know how this ends? She’s gonna marry Barron,” Watters said on a Monday night episode of his talk show The Five. “And it’s gonna create the greatest political dynasty in American history.”

“Barron Trump and Sydney Sweeney would have some great looking kids,” one person reacted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The ad featured Sydney Sweeney, blonde-haired and blue-eyed, with the words ‘Sydney Sweeney has great jeans’. The actor says, “My genes are blue."

The ad received online criticism from social media users, who perceived the imagery as derivative of Nazi ideology.

As Democrats slammed Sweeney, Watters defended her. “Every girl wants to look like her, and every guy wants to look at her. And the Democrats think, wait a second, why don’t we call her a Nazi and boycott the company?”

Several Republicans have thrown their support behind the ad. VP JD Vance called Sweeney an ‘all-American beautiful girl’ during a rant on a podcast. Pentagon posted a photo of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday with the caption, “@sechegseth has great jeans.”