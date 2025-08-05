Sydney Sweeney steps out for karaoke night-out with Euphoria's Jacob Elordi amid American Eagle ad backlash

Actor Sydney Sweeney has been facing harsh criticism for her recent American Eagle commercial campaign. However, the actor brushed off the backlash she got for her ‘great jeans’ ad with a karaoke outing with her Euphoria co-stars, including Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer and Jacob Elordi. Sydney Sweeney stepped out for a fun night out with her Euphoria co-stars over the weekend.(Instagram)

Sydney Sweeney chills with Euphoria gang

Sydney stepped out for a fun night out with her Euphoria co-stars over the weekend. The co-stars are spending time with each other as filming is underway on the long-awaited third season of the hit HBO series.

On Saturday (August 2), several social media users captured videos and photos of the actors hanging out with each other at The GasLite in Santa Monica. The videos have started to emerge on social media now.

In photos shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, and Jacob Elordi were spotted hanging out in a booth together in a dimly lit bar. At one point during the conversation, Maude was spotted covering her face with her hands.

While Sydney wasn't pictured in those pictures, another video captured the moment when she was joined by Hunter and Maude onstage. In the short clip, the three actors sang 4 Non Blondes' What's Up. Sydney was smiling and laughing as she and her co-stars performed to the song.

For the night out, Hunter, 26, opted for something casual, wearing jeans and a tank top, while Sydney and Maude wore dresses. The outing with her co-stars comes as Sydney faces controversy over her American Eagle campaign.

Sydney Sweeney's jeans ad creates a stir

In July, American Eagle announced Sydney Sweeney, 27, as the new face of their brand, launching her partnership with a Fall 2025 campaign that celebrated the company's denim heritage.

Sweeney stated, “My genes determine the composition of my body,” while a camera moved along her torso. “Hey, eyes up here.” “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality and even eye colour. My jeans are blue,” Sweeney stated in another advertisement for the brand.

The ad campaign "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" sparked backlash and criticism on social media. People accused the ad of being too sexualised and of exploiting the male gaze. Some social media users compared the marketing to “Nazi propaganda” because of the wordplay that persisted in other advertising materials, which appeared to be a pun on the word “genes.” Meanwhile, the jeans brand, through a statement, has denied any deeper meaning ferreted out by people on social media.