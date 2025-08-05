Sydney Sweeney becomes Republican icon after gun range video goes viral, ‘3000% wifey material’
Sydney Sweeney is having a very American viral moment – and it involves denim, firearms and a whole lot of unexpected fanfare from the right.
A 2019 video of the Euphoria actress training at a gun range with Taran Tactical Innovations has resurfaced online, and it has been lighting up Instagram feeds. The timing? No coincidence. The firearms retailer reposted the clip over the weekend, edited alongside Sweeney’s now-controversial American Eagle ad – a denim campaign that’s been both praised and panned across the political spectrum.
Her jeans are blue - and her shot’s on point
The original gun range video, captioned as “training for a new project,” shows a focused Sweeney firing with precision - a stark contrast to her now-infamous American Eagle monologue that ends with the line: “My jeans are blue.” The juxtaposition of clips reignited discourse around the actress, particularly among conservative fans who flooded the comments with declarations like:
“3000% wifey material"
“Strong, self-thinking women are the sexiest!"
“Make America hot again 🇺🇸”
Enter Donald Trump and the Republican revelation
As if the online buzz weren’t loud enough, former President Donald Trump weighed in after discovering Sweeney has been registered with the Republican Party of Florida since June 2024. “She’s a registered Republican?” he asked reporters. “If Sydney Sweeney is a Republican, I think her ad is fantastic!”
The 27-year-old hasn’t responded directly to the backlash or the unexpected political praise, but she’s clearly unfazed. On Saturday night, she hit up The GasLite karaoke bar in Santa Monica with Euphoria castmates Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow - belting out “What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes like nothing was brewing online. Jacob Elordi was also spotted at the venue.
Caught in the Culture War - and Still Winning
While her American Eagle ad drew backlash for what some critics called a “racialized dog whistle,” the brand has stood by the campaign. And Sweeney? She’s too busy living her best life - and apparently hitting bullseyes - to clap back.
With Hollywood charm, right-wing appeal and now viral firepower, Sydney Sweeney just might be the most unexpected culture war icon of 2025.