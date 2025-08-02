Sydney Sweeney registered Republican? Euphoria actor slammed again after American Eagle advertisement row

'Sydney Sweeney has great jeans'. The American Eagle advertisement, which became a much talked-about affair, also thrust the Euphoria actor into the center of a controversy. Sydney Sweeney appears to be a registered Republican in the state of Florida.(AFP)

Many slammed Sweeney for seemingly promoting eugenics, though the company, in a recent statement, has denied any deeper meaning ferreted out by folks online.

While even the White House jumped to Sweeney's defense – or more accurately, decided to take on the ‘woke’ army as the MAGA base likes to call it – the 27-year-old found herself smack dab in the middle of another row.

Sydney Sweeney appears to be a registered Republican in the state of Florida.

Republican Sydney Sweeney draws backlash

Voter records from Florida, accessed by HT.com, show one Sydney B Sweeney registered for the Republican Party of Florida in 2024. Sweeney's middle name is Bernice.

Her voter status shows active, meaning she is registered to vote. HT.com could not verify if Florida's Sydney B Sweeney is the same person as the actor.

Interestingly, Sweeney was born in Spokane, Washington, and her work keeps her in Los Angeles, mostly, so why is she a registered Republican from Florida? Well, the actor purchased a home in Florida's Summerland Key for a whopping $13.5 million, last year.

Meanwhile, the news of Sweeney being a registered Republican has drawn a variety of responses online. “That!! I can't believe this isn't highlighted enough, Sydney Sweeney is MAGAT at the core,” one person said on Reddit. Another remarked “Girly is from Spokane, we Washington folks knew.”

Spokane County reportedly has voted for Republican for a president, all but three times since 1948.

One person on X, meanwhile, said “it’s so crazy sydney sweeney is a republican and bill burr isn’t.” Another remarked “sydney sweeney has fascists and nazis coming to her defense. of course she's a republican.”

Yet another user said “remember when sydney sweeney’s family was outted as MAGA? she attended a wedding where several of her family members were wearing the thin blue line and MAGA merch? and everyone online said just bc her family is like that doesn’t mean she is? well she’s a registered republican.”

Notably, this isn't exactly accurate. Sweeney and her family did face backlash for purported MAGA support back in 2023, but it was during her mother's birthday party, when the family was in Idaho. Sweeney clarified to Variety that those with the MAGA-inspired merch were not her family, and reportedly were her mother's friends from LA, whose kids ‘are walking outside in the Pride parade’.

On the work front, Sweeney will next be seen in The Housemaid, a psychological thriller from Paul Feig.