American Eagle defends controversial Sydney Sweeney ‘great jeans’ campaign: ‘We will continue…’

American Eagle is facing intense criticism for its recent campaign featuring actress Sydney Sweeney under the tagline “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans”. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the ad plays on the homonym between “jeans” and “genes,” and American Eagle has released a formal statement defending the campaign as a celebration of individuality and self‑confidence. American Eagle breaks silence on the controversial Sydney Sweeney campaign.(Instagram/americaneagle)

American Eagle shares official statement

The ad includes lines where Sweeney states that “genes determine traits like hair colour and eye colour” and then quips, “my jeans are blue.” Several fans stated that, combined with Sweeney’s blonde hair and blue eyes, the message echoes eugenic themes and adopts the aesthetics of white supremacist propaganda. Despite the backlash, American Eagle has now defended the campaign in an official statement.

They wrote, "'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans." “Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way," the statement continued.

Doja Cat mocks Sydney Sweeney

Doja Cat has recently weighed in on the controversy by posting a mock video on TikTok. Using an exaggerated Southern accent, she mimicked Sweeney’s ad monologue, including the phrase “My jeans are blue.” Her parody has garnered over 20 million views and intensified public debate, with fans noting the satire underlines how problematic the original messaging appeared.

The company claims the intent was not to provoke discussion about anatomy or ancestry but to highlight comfort and self-expression in denim wear. The controversy underscores broader tensions around marketing strategies that rely on visual identity and symbolism without fully considering cultural sensitivities.

FAQs

Q: What’s wrong with the Sydney Sweeney campaign?

A: Critics say its wordplay on "genes" and "jeans" combined with Sweeney's image evokes eugenic messages and whiteness as an ideal.

Q: How did American Eagle respond?

A: The brand released a statement saying the ad celebrates confidence, and added a follow-up post featuring a woman of colour wearing denim.

Q: How did Doja Cat become involved?

A: She posted a parody video mimicking the ad’s lines in a Southern accent, which has gone viral and fueled further backlash.