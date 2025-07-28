American Eagle's ‘Sydney Sweeney has Great Jeans’ campaign faces intense backlash. Here's why

American Eagle’s new fall campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney is facing criticism for its controversial slogan: “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.” While intended as a denim pun, the phrase has drawn attention for its resemblance to “great genes,” a term historically used to uphold ideals of white beauty and thinness, according to Salon. American Eagle's latest campaign with Sydney Sweeney faces intense backlash(Instagram/ American Eagle)

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle campaign sparks controversy

The campaign featured Sweeney modelling a special edition denim line for American Eagle, which has been dubbed “Sweeney Jean.” A promotional video showed the Euphoria actor approaching a billboard that initially read “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Genes.” She then paints over the word “genes” and replaces it with “jeans.” While the ad was likely meant to be cheeky and creative, many online viewers interpreted it differently.

“This is what happens when you have no people of color in the room. Particularly in a time like this. This ad campaign got so caught up in this “clever” play on words and this stunt, the people in the room missed what was so blatantly obvious to anyone not White. I’d expect this from Abercrombie… but not yall,” wrote one commenter. Another said, “I am never shopping at AE again.” A third commenter pointed out, “It’s giving Subtle 1930’s Germany.”

Why is 'great genes' slogan offensive?

The phrase “great genes” has uncomfortable associations with eugenics-era rhetoric, per the report. Eugenics movements in the early 20th century promoted the idea of superior genetics: usually white, able-bodied, and thin, while justifying the sterilisation of marginalised communities.

Critics further pointed out that using a blonde, blue-eyed actor as the face of the campaign only added to the tone-deaf messaging. A user in a now-viral post said, “Getting a blue-eyed, white woman, and building a campaign around her ‘perfect genetics’ feels weird.” Others likened it to ‘master race’ propaganda disguised as marketing.

No response yet from American Eagle or Sweeney

Another Yahoo report stated that neither Sydney Sweeney nor American Eagle has publicly addressed the backlash. The campaign, however, generated significant attention, including a spike of 16 per cent in American Eagle’s stock value. Analysts attributed this jump to meme stock behavior and online buzz rather than sales performance.

In spite of the criticism, the campaign included some positive elements as well. A portion of the proceeds from the limited-edition pair of denims will go to Crisis Text Line, a non-profit offering mental health support and crisis intervention. The denim features a butterfly motif to raise awareness about domestic violence. Additionally, the campaign also incorporates AR technology, Snapchat lenses, and AI-enabled try-on tools, the Yahoo report added.

