Pumped by Sydney Sweeney, dumped by reality: Inside American Eagle’s 24-hour meme rally

The Holy Mother has blessed the Eagle! Sydney Sweeney poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Echo Valley' on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Yes, you guessed it right, American Eagle's recent team-up with Hollywood heartthrob, Sydney Sweeney, has turned out to be a blessing for the jeans maker- at least in the short term.

As soon as it was announced on Wednesday, July 23, that “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” the fans of the 27-year-old Euphoria star couldn't contain their excitement about American Eagle's fall '25 jeans collection. The buzz was so big that it spilled over into the stock market, sparking a day-long stock rally for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. at the NYSE.

When the New York Stock Exchange closed on Tuesday, July 22, the share price of American Eagle was hovering at $10 - $10.5. But as soon as it opened on July 23, the charts showed Sydney Sweeney's impact, and stock prices saw a sudden jump. By the time the market closed at 4 p.m. UTC on Wednesday, American Eagle shares were trading at $12.0, a 17.65% increase in the day's trading.

The meme rally was a blessing for American Eagle, as the company that has suffered a 35% fall in share price in 2025, so far.

Sydney Sweeney Meme Rally, A 'Pump And Dump' Scheme?

Despite all the buzz around American Eagle after the Sydney Sweeney collaboration, there was a visible cause of concern. As the NYSE closed on Wednesday, FactSheet data revealed that 13% of American Eagle shares were sold short, indicating that the anticipation was just momentary.

As the markets opened on July 24, Thursday, American Eagle shares saw a fall. At the time of this writing, American Eagle equity was trading at $11:31 - a 6.1% fall from Wednesday's peak of $12.