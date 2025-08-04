‘Being woke is for losers’: Trump supports ‘republican’ Sydney Sweeney, bashes Taylor Swift

United States President Donald Trump took the opportunity to support American actor Sydney Sweeney, a ‘registered Republican’, to bash ‘woke’ artists such as Taylor Swift. US President Donald Trump bashed brands such as Jaguar and Bud Lite for doing ‘woke’ advertisements.(File/AP)

Calling Sweeney's controversial campaign for American Eagle the “hottest” ad out there, Trump said that the brand's jeans are “flying off the shelves.”

“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the “HOTTEST” ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are “flying off the shelves.” Go get ‘em Sydney!” Trump wrote in a heavily-worded post on his social media platform Truth Social.

Also read: ‘Now, I love her ad’: Trump after learning Sydney Sweeney is ‘registered Republican’

He then went to bash brands such as Jaguar and Bud Lite for doing ‘woke’ advertisements. He said that their ‘woke’ advertisements essentially destroyed the brands and led to a loss of billions of dollars.

“On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER! The CEO just resigned in disgrace, and the company is in absolute turmoil. Who wants to buy a Jaguar after looking at that disgraceful ad," he said.

“Shouldn’t they have learned a lesson from Bud Lite, which went Woke and essentially destroyed, in a short campaign, the Company. The market cap destruction has been unprecedented, with BILLIONS OF DOLLARS SO FOOLISHLY LOST,” he added.

Also read: Trump says 'will substantially raise tariff' on India over Russian oil purchase

'Taylor Swift no longer hot'

Continuing his attack against ‘wokeism’, Trump also said that pop singer Taylor Swift was “booed out” of the Super Bowl after his criticism of her.

“Or just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT,” he wrote.

“The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.

Sydney Sweeney controversy

Actor Sydney Sweeney got embroiled in a huge controversy as she appeared for an ad campaign for American Eagle with the tag line ‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans'. Many critics called the campaign ‘tone-deaf’ and interpreted the campaign as a dog‑whistle to eugenics and white supremacy.

While Sweeney has not addressed the controversy directly yet, the brand released a statement on Friday supporting the campaign and saying that the tag line “was always about the jeans”.

“Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone,” it added.

Before his Truth Social post as well, Trump expressed support for Sweeney after learning that she is a registered Republican by a reporter.

“She is a registered Republican, oh now I love her ad…You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans ... I'm glad you told me that,” he had said.