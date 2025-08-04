‘Now, I love her ad’: Trump after learning Sydney Sweeney is ‘registered Republican’

Jumping on the controversy surrounding American actor Sydney Sweeney’s ‘jeans’ advertisement for American Eagle, United States President Donald Trump said that he ‘loved’ her ad, after a reporter told him that Sweeney was a registered Republican. Donald Trump’s reaction comes as Sydney Sweeney is facing heat over being a registered Republican. (AP)

“Actress Sydney Sweeney — it came out this weekend that she's a registered Republican,” said the reporter and asked Trump about his thoughts.

To this, Trump replied, “She is a registered Republican, oh now I love her ad…You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans ... I'm glad you told me that.”

“If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic!” he added.

Trump’s reaction comes as Sydney is facing heat over being a registered Republican. Voter records from Florida, accessed by HT.com, show one Sydney B Sweeney registered for the Republican Party of Florida in 2024. Sweeney's middle name is Bernice. However, HT.com could not verify if Florida's Sydney B Sweeney is the same person as the actor.

Earlier on Friday, Trump was asked by Newsmax anchor Rob Finnerty about the ‘jeans’ campaign that has been receiving backlash for seemingly encouraging eugenics with the tagline, “Sydney Sweeney has good jeans.”

However, in response, Trump went on to rant against transgender actor Dylan Mulvaney who appeared in an ad for Bud Light advertising in 2023, and called it the “most unsuccessful ad” ever. “It knocked 35 million dollars off the value of a certain company. You know what I'm talking about. That was one of the great disasters of all time. I would say it was probably the most unsuccessful ad, worst ad ever,” he said.

Sydney Sweeney controversy

A controversy erupted after Sweeney appeared for an ad campaign for American Eagle with the tag line ‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans', with many calling the campaign ‘tone-deaf’. Several critics also interpreted the campaign as a dog‑whistle to eugenics and white supremacy.

While Sweeney has not addressed the controversy directly yet, American Eagle released a statement on Friday supporting the campaign. “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans,” the brand wrote on Instagram.

“Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”