Melania Trump ‘constantly’ monitors Barron, makes sure ‘nobody messes with him or bullies him’ at NYU

President Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, continues to maintain close surveillance over their son Barron Trump as he prepares for his sophomore year at university, as reported by The Mirror. Melania Trump, continues to maintain close surveillance over their son Barron Trump as he prepares for his sophomore year at university. (REUTERS)

A political insider disclosed to People that the First Lady has been intensely focused on Barron, monitoring his friendships and general welfare during his time at New York University's Stern School of Business.

Melania ensures nobody messes with Barron Trump

"Melania watches Barron constantly in an effort to be sure nobody messes with him or bullies him, as this is a constant worry with her," the source told the publication. "She always knows where he is and what he's doing." Trump's youngest child kicked off his university journey at NYU in September 2024, starting during the peak of his father's campaign trail activities throughout the previous year's presidential race.

During Barron's inaugural semester, Trump secured the White House for his second term in November, following his initial victory in 2016, with the current POTUS taking the oath of office in January 2025.

A source revealed to People in December 2024 that Melania chose to make Barron reside at the family's Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan instead of university dormitories at NYU.

"[Melania] will do everything she can to make sure Barron does well in school and is socially and mentally adjusted to his life as a college student," the political source confided to People regarding Melania, noting that dormitory life wasn't "in the stars" for Barron "at this point."

In December, an insider told People that despite his father's controversial political reputation, Barron is blending in well at NYU, which is notable given New York's strong Democratic leanings. "[Barron's] tall and handsome," the source said. "A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive - yes, even liberal people like him."

Melania Trump, while dedicated to her role as a mother, maintains a busy agenda beyond parenting her only child. "Melania is quiet and behind the scenes but always busy with something she is pursuing herself," an insider told People, noting that she divided her time this past summer among New York City, New Jersey, and Washington.

Melania Trump occupied with her documentary project

The First Lady has also been occupied with her documentary project, which is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video later in the year, as per the same source.

Additionally, this month, Melania made headlines when she penned a heartfelt letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to halt the invasion of Ukraine for the sake of the innocent children affected by the conflict, People reported.