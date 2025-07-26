What is Barron Trump's NYU Stern tuition cost? For the Trumps, just a drop in a $6 billion ocean

Since enrolling at New York University last fall, Barron Trump has found himself under a curious kind of spotlight. Being the youngest child of Donald Trump, his every move draws attention. Barron Trump, now a student at NYU's Stern School, faces a unique college experience due to his father's wealth and constant Secret Service presence. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP)

Donald Trump recently spoke with the Daily Mail about Barron’s college decision. He shared that his son had options, but they chose the Stern School of Business at NYU.

“He’s a very smart guy, and he’ll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at N.Y.U.,” Trump said. “I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn’t do that. We went for Stern,” he added.

“We liked NYU. I’ve known NYU for a long time, it’s one of the highest-rated,” Trump said, referring to the QS Global MBA Rankings 2025, which placed Stern 11th in the U.S. and 17th globally.

In front of Trump’s net worth, Barron’s tuition fees is just a footnote

There was a 25 per cent acceptance rate for the MBA Class of 2026, and only 352 students went full-time. Just the tuition will set you back $86,916, and when you add in the costs of books, housing, etc., the price is well over $100,000 the first year, per the Stern MBA website.

While many students rely on scholarships to manage the steep fees, Barron won’t need one. Thanks to Trump’s estimated net worth of over $6 billion, which has fluctuated dramatically over the past year, from $2.5 billion in early 2024 to a post-election high of $6.5 billion.

Classmates describe Barron as an “oddity,” largely due to the Secret Service presence that surrounds him at all times.

One of Barron's friends at Oxbridge Academy told The Daily Mail earlier that the youngest Trump does not eat lunch altogether.

“Barron always went to the lunchroom to sit with his friends, but he never ate any lunch. He never specifically said why, just that he would wait until he got home to eat. It was a little unusual,” the friend shared.