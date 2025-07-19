NYU professor says Barron Trump ‘doesn’t belong’ as he nears end of first semester

Barron Trump is approaching the end of his first year of college, a milestone many would celebrate. Some reports suggest he faced a rocky start but eventually found his footing by the semester’s end. However, a professor reportedly feels that the President's youngest son “doesn't belong” at NYU, as reported by The Irish Star. As Barron Trump approaches the end of his first year at NYU, he has reportedly overcome early challenges. AP/PTI(AP01_21_2025_000054B)(AP)

Also Read: Will Donald Trump's namesake grandson dethrone son Barron as tallest in family?

NYU professor reportedly says Barron ‘doesn’t belong'

Barron began his semester at NYU in September 2024 and had initial struggles fitting in, but things eventually improved, and he is now reportedly even in a relationship. However, it seems a professor feels that the 19-year-old "doesn't belong' at the college.

According to The Irish Star, the professor's remark was published in Hola Magazine and lacked any clear context. Thus, the comment left readers unsure if it was intended to protect Barron from public scrutiny or it stemmed from the professor's discomfort of have the President's son on campus ddriving unwanted attention.

The comment from the professor comes months after one of Barron's fellow students commented that he is "watched like a zoo animal.”

Also Read: White House addresses Trump’s heart health amid swollen ankles stir

Barron Trump's girlfriend is ‘really nice’

Many on campus are happy as Barron finishes his first semester at NYU and are supportive of him. Talking about his girlfriend, an insider told NewsNation, "Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot.”

They continued, "But the whispers about his romantic life have done more than pique curiosity—they’ve stirred renewed focus on how Melania is navigating her son’s growing independence," the insider told the publication.”

The source added, "[Barron is] much more like his mother, Melania — he keeps his head down and gets on with it. He is not trying to be BMOC (big man on campus).”