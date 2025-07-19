White House addresses Trump’s heart health amid swollen ankles stir

President Donald Trump’s health is once again in the spotlight after the White House confirmed he was recently evaluated by its medical unit due to swelling in his legs. The announcement follows growing speculation fueled by recent photos showing noticeable swelling around the president’s ankles and visible bruising on his hand, raising fresh concerns about the 79-year-old’s well-being. The White House confirmed President Trump's recent health evaluation due to leg swelling. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon(REUTERS)

White House reveals Trump's echocardiogram results

In Thursday's briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the recent visuals of Trump's bruised hands and swollen ankles. Reading a note from the president’s physician, she said, “In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs. In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit.”

Amid all the tests, the President underwent bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasound, which assesses the blood flow to the legs, according to Levitt. His tests also included a total blood count, and he underwent an echocardiogram as part of the evaluation. The heart test “confirmed normal cardiac structure and function,” as reported by The Daily Beast.

Levitt claimed that after a “comprehensive examination,” it was revealed that the president has Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), adding that it is a "benign and common condition.” As for the bruises on Trump's hands, Levitt shared that it was a result of his often-handshaking requirements.

She claimed, “Recent photos of the president have shown minor bruising on the back of his hand. This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regime.”

About Trump's condition: Chronic Venous Insufficiency

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Chronic Venous Insufficiency occurs when the veins in a person's legs are damaged. The veins struggle to maintain blood flow, which makes it hard for the blood to go back to the heart. In the beginning, the condition might cause minor symptoms, but it can affect the quality of life over a period, the Cleveland Clinic stated, and "lead to serious complications.”