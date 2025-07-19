Will Donald Trump's namesake grandson dethrone son Barron as tallest in family?

Donald Trump Jr.’s son, Donald John Trump III, better known as Donnie, is growing up fast. He is turning heads not just for his resemblance to grandpa Donald Trump but also for his unexpected growth spurt. As he stretches taller with each public appearance, some are wondering if he might soon be eye-to-eye with the famous tall Trump family member, Barron Trump. Donald Trump Jr.'s son, Donnie, is gaining attention for his height, reportedly approching Barron Trump's structure. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Donnie's tall frame draws comparison to Barron Trump

In June 2025, Trump Jr. shared snaps from his daughter Chloe Trump's birthday, where Donnie captured attention with his impressive tall frame as they attended a hockey game. At just 16, he is turning heads with his height, reportedly edging past his father's, who is believed to be 6'1".

Adding fuel to Donnie's height speculation, Trump Jr.’s ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle shared a series of photos in July 2025 on Instagram where Trump's grandson appeared taller than just a month earlier. Both Guilfoyle and her son, Ronan Villency, appeared dwarfed by Donnie's height, as reported by TheList.

Barron is estimated to stand somewhere between 6'7" and 6'9", making him one of the tallest members of the Trump family. However, with Donnie's rapid growth spurt, some are wondering if he will soon match or even surpass his famously tall family member.

Trump might avoid getting pictured with Donnie

Trump once openly admitted that he is not fond of getting clicked with his youngest son, Barron, as he makes him look hilariously short. Now, as Donnie appears to match Barron or even outgrow him, the President might skip taking a picture with hsi namesake.

Trump has often been blasted for lying about his height. His former Republican rivals have also taken jabs in the past, including none other than current Secretary of State Marco Rubio. As he sparred with Trump during the heated race for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, according to ABC, Rubio quipped, “I don't understand why his hands are the size of someone who is 5' 2.”

He added, "And you know what they say about men with small hands ... You can't trust them."