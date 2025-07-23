Barron Trump and Sasha Obama: Are the dating rumors true?

Lately, TikTok and other social networks have been churning videos about Barron Trump and Sasha Obama being secretly dating. Sasha Obama is in a committed relationship, debunking rumors of her dating Barron Trump.(PTI/Instagram)

To be clear, there is zero credible evidence that Barron Trump and Sasha Obama are in a relationship. Instead, AI content on TikTok is likely to elevate the story.

Some videos circulating online are, for the most part, AI-generated. Some show a towering version of Barron looming over Donald Trump like a giant, while others are stitched together with stock clips and AI voiceovers.

So in truth, there’s no sign that the two have even met, let alone dated. It seems someone on the internet decided to cook up a wild rumour for attention, and sure enough, it took off. These things often do.

Sasha Obama and Barron Trump dating rumor debunked

What also firmly shuts the door on the rumor is the fact that Sasha Obama is currently in a committed relationship with Clifton Powell Jr., the son of actor Clifton Powell. The couple has reportedly been dating since 2022.

“It has helped me talk to Chris about how to handle Sasha Obama because we love the Obamas, but Mr. Obama has a daughter that's dating my son, and I have an opportunity and a responsibility, to make my son responsible, gentle, kind, loving, and supportive,” Clifton Sr. said in a podcast.

“The things that I did not get taught... So, I text him all the time, and I say, ‘Treat Sasha like you would want somebody to treat your daughter.’”

Neither Barack nor Michelle Obama has spoken publicly about Sasha's current relationship, although Michelle did provide an insight into the dating life of her two daughters during her visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2022.

“Now they are bringing grown men home,” she said. “Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives.”

Sasha Obama is 24, while Barron Trump just turned 19. So, to sum it up: no, they are not dating.