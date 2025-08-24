Melania Trump's signature on letter to Putin sparks bizarre conspiracy theories; Did she use autopen? Grok responds

US First Lady Melania Trump's letter was handed over to Russian President Vladimir Putin by her husband Donald Trump at the Alaska summit last week. While Melania Trump did not attend the mega event, she used the opportunity to raise voice against the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the children facing the worst impact of the war.(Getty Image)

While Melania did not attend the mega event, she used the opportunity to raise voice against the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the children facing the worst impact of the war. She urged Putin to put a full stop on the violence, stressing that “In today’s world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them — a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future.”

“Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter,” he added.

Taking to social media, Attorney General Pam Bondi posted the letter, which had the First Lady's signature, which appeared to be rather familiar. The signature drew several reactions on social media, sparking conspiracy theories.

Netizens claimed that the signature of the First Lady looked similar to President Trump.

“Donald Trump and Melania Trump's signatures. So weird,” wrote one person, sharing a side-by-side picture of their signatures. “That’s IDENTICAL to Trump’s own signature…”

“Melania has the same type of signature as Trump...odd...” another said.

“Why she have the same sharpie a** signature as Trump?” a third user stated, referring to Trump's favorite pen.

“No way is that her signature,” the fourth user chimed in. “She didn’t write it and Trump signed it,” one more claimed, without offering any evidence.

Netizens ask question to Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot about Melania 's signature

Some users even asked Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot, “Why did Melania Trump change her signature?”

“Melania Trump's signature evolved after her 2005 marriage, shifting from a flowing cursive style (as Melania Knauss) to a peaked, stylized one resembling Donald's,” Grok responded. “Analysts suggest it's for branding unity, quick signing via autopen or to reflect tenacity and privacy. No official reason given.”

Bart Baggett, a handwriting expert who has provided testimony in criminal cases, agreed with the chatbot's response. He claimed that the Trump "brand" is the main focus of the style, which features "angular letters" and “long downstrokes.”

However, the expert pointed out that over the past ten years, Melania's signature and handwriting have “morphed” into Trump's.

Reddit users wonder if Melania used an autopen

Users on Reddit and X were also making wild guesses about whether Melania used an autopen, which has turned into one of Trump's favorite ways to criticize his predecessor Joe Biden. Earlier this year, Trump accused Biden of signing pardoning documents using an automated device rather than his own hand. Without providing any proof, Trump asserted that Biden had no knowledge or approval of the documents.

“Did Melania use Donald's autopen?” one X user questioned.

“The autopen can only have one signature preset,” quipped another.