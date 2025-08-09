Satya Nadella reacts to Elon Musk's ‘OpenAI will eat Microsoft alive’ comment after GPT-5 launch

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has responded to his Tesla counterpart Elon Musk, who issued a sharp warning, saying OpenAI could “eat” his company alive, just as the Sam Altman-led tech giant rolled out GPT-5 across its platforms. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.(Reuters)

The world's richest person's warning comes in response to the launch of ChatGPT-5. He further claimed that his company xAI’s AI model, Grok 4, is far superior to the latest OpenAI model.

Earlier in the day, Satya Nadella announced that GPT-5 is being launched across several of the company's platforms, such as Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot, GitHub Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry.

"Today, GPT-5 launches across our platforms, including Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot, GitHub Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry," Nadella announced.

“It's the most capable model yet from our partners at OpenAI, bringing powerful new advances in reasoning, coding, and chat, all trained on Azure,” he said.

Nadella noted that it had been just two and a half years since OpenAI CEO Sam Altman joined him in Redmond to unveil GPT-4 in Bing, calling the progress since then “incredible.”

"The pace of progress is only accelerating, and I can't wait to see what developers, enterprises, and consumers will do with this latest breakthrough," he added.

Commenting on the Microsoft CEO's post, Elon Musk wrote on his X platform, “OpenAI is going to eat Microsoft alive.”

Responding to Musk’s remark, Nadella said, "People have been trying for 50 years and that's the fun of it! Each day you learn something new and innovate, partner, and compete. Excited for Grok 4 on Azure and looking forward to Grok 5!"

Cursor AI, an AI-powered code editor built on Visual Studio Code, also announced GPT-5 integration, describing it as "the most intelligent coding model our team has tested" and making it available for free “for the time being.”

Musk, who supports the Grok AI platform, countered, “Except that Grok 4 Heavy is still the most powerful AI.”