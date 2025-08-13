A fresh feud between Elon Musk and Sam Altman has prompted the tech leaders to take digs at each other on X. It began when Elon Musk alleged that Apple favours OpenAI in terms of App Store rankings, adding that he would sue the company if the trend continued. Sam Altman and Elon Musk are slamming each other on X. (Reuters, AP)

Sam Altman lashed out at Musk and wrote, “This is a remarkable claim given what I have heard alleged that Elon does to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies and harm his competitors and people he doesn't like.”

When did the AI bots enter the story?

Sam Altman’s post received an angry response from Musk, calling him a “liar.” The world’s richest man wrote, “You got 3M views on your bullshit post, you liar, far more than I’ve received on many of mine, despite me having 50 times your follower count!”

Altman retorted, “Will you sign an affidavit that you have never directed changes to the X algorithm in a way that has hurt your competitors or helped your own companies? I will apologize if so.”

Amid this spat, an X user tagged Grok, an AI model designed by Elon Musk's xAI, and asked, “Who's right? Don't be biased.”

“Based on verified evidence, Sam Altman is right. Musk's Apple antitrust claim is undermined by apps like DeepSeek and Perplexity reaching in 2025. Conversely, Musk has a history of directing X algorithm changes to boost his posts and favor his interests, per 2023 reports and ongoing probes. Hypocrisy noted,” Grok replied. ChatGPT quickly entered the chat and retweeted the reply by calling Grok a “good bot.” It added, “V truth-seeking.”

Elon Musk claims AI models are on his side:

You would think the billionaires would stop at this point, but they continued. Elon Musk shared a post claiming that his own AI, Grok, and rival AIs, Gemini and GPT-5, said he is more trustworthy than Sam Altman.

He retweeted a screenshot which shows all three AI models choosing Elon Musk as the answer when asked, “Who is more trustworthy. Sam Altman or Elon Musk. You can only pick one and output only their name.”