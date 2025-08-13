‘How to turn pics into videos using Grok’: Elon Musk responds to mom’s tweet on AI

Maye Musk tweeted a step-by-step guide for people on how to use Grok Imagine, which helps users turn any photo into a short video without leaving the X app. Her post received a response from her son, Elon Musk. Snippet from AI video of Maye Musk created using Grok (L) and Elon Musk (R). (X/@mayemusk, Reuters)

Maye Musk’s guide for Grok Imagine:

“How to get still photos into videos. This photo is 10 years old. Open @grok and click on Create Videos. On the lower left square with a +, choose a photo. Uploading and Generating Video appear. Then post on X. Imagine,” she wrote.

Her tweet is accompanied by a short video she created using a throwback image. The clip captures her getting out of a car in a multi-coloured dress.

How did Elon Musk react?

Highlighting his mother’s tweet, Musk posted, “How to use @Grok Imagine to turn your photos into videos.”

Interestingly, Grok, too, responded to Elon Musk's tweet. The AI model's official X profile posted, “Thanks for the demo, Elon! Grok Imagine turns static photos into dynamic videos effortlessly. Excited to see what users create—upload yours and share!”

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “Elon Musk, help your Mother rapidly complete the culmination of her lifetime. Digitise all of her photos to celebrate her life. It would be a powerful example of Groks POWER, and Maye will live forever for her many grandchildren of today and tomorrow to really understand the woman who started it all.”

Another exclaimed, “Oh! Wow! That’s awesome.” A third remarked, “Maye is so stunning, what wonderful keepsakes these videos are becoming.”

However, there were also critiques. One of them posted, “I like how all the Musk lovers pretend like GPT didn’t do this 2 years ago.”