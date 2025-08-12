Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok labels Trump as ‘most notorious’ criminal amid DC crime debate

ByShweta Kukreti
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 08:22 pm IST

Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok labeled Donald Trump as the most notorious criminal in Washington, D.C., citing his 34 felony convictions.

Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok has posted a series of statements on the billionaire's social network X labeling President Donald Trump as “the most notorious criminal” in Washington, D.C.

Trump declared on Monday that crime in DC is “out of control” and revealed his plans to federalize the city's police force and deploy National Guard troops to the streets.(AFP FILE)
Trump declared on Monday that crime in DC is “out of control” and revealed his plans to federalize the city's police force and deploy National Guard troops to the streets.(AFP FILE)

When users asked the chatbot about crime in the US capital on Sunday and Monday, Grok constantly asserted that Trump was the most notorious perp in the city due to his 34 felony convictions for manipulating company documents in New York.

In contrast to the data, Trump declared on Monday that crime in DC is “out of control” and revealed his plans to federalize the city's police force and deploy National Guard troops to the streets.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok labels Trump as ‘most notorious’ criminal amid DC crime debate
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On