Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok has posted a series of statements on the billionaire's social network X labeling President Donald Trump as “the most notorious criminal” in Washington, D.C. Trump declared on Monday that crime in DC is “out of control” and revealed his plans to federalize the city's police force and deploy National Guard troops to the streets.(AFP FILE)

When users asked the chatbot about crime in the US capital on Sunday and Monday, Grok constantly asserted that Trump was the most notorious perp in the city due to his 34 felony convictions for manipulating company documents in New York.

In contrast to the data, Trump declared on Monday that crime in DC is “out of control” and revealed his plans to federalize the city's police force and deploy National Guard troops to the streets.