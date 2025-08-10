The new generative AI video tool for Elon Musk's Grok allegedly created sexually explicit images of pop sensation Taylor Swift, an American technology news website has claimed. The report alleged that Grok Imagine, the online tool capable of instantly generating images and videos based on text prompts, produced topless videos of Swift, even without explicit instruction. The report claimed that Elon Musk's Grok Ai created explicit images of Taylor Swift without direct instruction.(File, AFP)

A journalist from the Verge alleged in her report that she was able to produce topless videos of the singer-songwriter using Grok AI. “I asked it to generate ‘Taylor Swift celebrating Coachella with the boys’ and was met with a sprawling feed of more than 30 images to pick from, several of which already depicted Swift in revealing clothes, "Jess Weatherbed said.

She claimed that she was stunned by the results after she chose a picture of Swift in a silver skirt and halter top and used the make video option, opting for the ‘spicy’ mode.

“The video promptly had Swift tear off her clothes and begin dancing in a thong for a largely indifferent AI-generated crowd," she added.