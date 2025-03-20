Donald Trump praises son Barron's ‘unbelievable aptitude in technology,’ calls him 'a very smart guy’

Donald Trump hailed his youngest son, Barron Trump, as a “smart guy” ahead of the youngster’s birthday on March 20. The president said Barron is technologically savvy and also touted their “very good” relationship. Donald Trump praises son Barron's ‘unbelievable aptitude in technology' (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

Trump told Fox News’s Laura Ingraham on Wednesday, March 19, that when it comes to technology, Barron has a natural ability. He said he is fascinated by what his son, a New York University freshman, can do with a computer.

‘He’s got an unbelievable aptitude in technology’

On being asked if Barron was more interested in politics or business, Trump said maybe its technology. “He can look at a computer -- I try turning off this guy’s ... I turn off his laptop ... and I go back five minutes later he’s got his laptop. I said, ‘How’d you do that?'” Trump said.

“None of your business, dad,” Barron responded, according to his father.

“He’s got an unbelievable aptitude in technology,” Trump said of his son.

“Barron is a very smart guy,” the commander in chief added.

Not just Barron, Trump also hailed his four children – Eric, Don Jr., Ivanka, and Tiffany – for their intellect. He said he is lucky to be the father of five hard-working children who all studied in elite colleges, and who love their country.

“I’m lucky. Look, you have to be a little bit lucky too,” Trump said.

“They are very smart and they’re good kids. And they work hard, and they love our country and they’re proud of their father. And we have a very good relationship,” he added.

Barron is now preparing to launch a luxury real estate venture with two young business partners. He briefly incorporated his business, Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc., in Wyoming last July, but the company was dissolved four months later. However, the venture is now scheduled to relaunch in spring 2025. Records obtained by the New York Post revealed that it had listed Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach as its principal address.

Cameron Roxburgh, Barron’s co-founder and high school classmate, previously confirmed that they were “working out logistics,” and “might relaunch” in the spring. While the venture is independent, Roxburgh claimed that Barron got “private advice” about the business from his father. However, there is no financial backing from the Trump Organization yet.