Watch: Barron Trump photobombs sisters Ivanka, Tiffany at inauguration ceremony

Ahead of Donald Trump’s swearing in as the United States’ 47th President, his children shared a light-hearted moment at the inauguration venue. At the US Capitol before the swearing in ceremony, as the President’s daughters Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump along with their brother Eric Trump’s wife Lara posed for a photo, their half-brother Barron Trump sneakily photobombed from behind. Barron Trump sneakily photobombs his half-sisters Ivanka and Tiffany and sister-in-law Lara at the US Capitol. (X/@ELaserDavies)

The Trump siblings can be seen sharing laughs in a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, by Washington Post journalist Emily Davies. In the video, Ivanka, Tiffany and Lara pose for a photo and turn only to find their half-brother Barron Trump, 18, standing behind them with his tall frame.

Ivanka seems surprised by her little brother’s sneaky photobombing and gives a pat on his arms while exclaiming, “Ah, that’s the best.” The other two Trump ladies, however, have a more muted reaction.

Take a look at the video here:

All the children of Donald Trump - Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, Donald Trump Junior, and Barron - were present at the US Capitol to attend their father’s inauguration.

Barron Trump steals limelight

The youngest of the lot, Barron Trump, 18, has been receiving a lot of attention on social media post his appearance at the ceremony. He became the center of attention as he towered over his mother Melania Trump and father Donald Trump during the swearing-in with his tall frame.

While addressing the crowd at the Capitol One arena, Trump introduced Barron as his “very tall son” followed by roaring applause from the crowd. “I have a very tall son,” said Trump while introducing his youngest to the crowd.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Barron is seen standing and waving to the crowd to acknowledge his introduction as Trump looks at his son proudly.

Acknowledging his son’s contribution to his campaign, Trump says, “He knew the youth vote. We won the youth vote by 36 points. He was saying - 'Dad, you have to go out and do this one or that one'. We did a lot of them. He respects them all, he understood them very well.”

Trump further says that it was Barron who suggested that him to appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast and credited his son for “understanding the market.”