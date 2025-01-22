Barron Trump following in dad Donald's footsteps as he prepares to launch luxury real estate venture

Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, is reportedly preparing to launch a luxury real estate venture with two young business partners. Last July, Barron briefly incorporated his business, Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc., in Wyoming. However, the company was dissolved just four months later, a Newsweek report claimed. Barron Trump set to launch luxury real estate venture with 2 business partners (AP/PTI) (AP01_21_2025_000054B)(AP)

The venture is scheduled to relaunch in spring 2025. It had listed Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach as its principal address, records obtained by New York Post revealed.

Barron’s co-founder, Cameron Roxburgh, told the outlet that the company had been paused in an attempt to avoid election-related media attention. It will focus on high-end real estate projects, including golf courses and properties in Utah, Arizona and Idaho.

About the venture

Roxburgh, Barron’s high school classmate, confirmed that they were “working out logistics,” and “might relaunch” in the spring. The business partners include luxury real estate expert Carter Fulcher, whose family runs a well-known real estate firm in Idaho. Notably, Fulcher’s cousin is Congressman Russ Fulcher. However, the lawmaker is not part of the project, Roxburgh said.

The venture is independent. However, Trump has given Barron “private advice” about the business, Roxburgh claimed, although there is no financial backing from the Trump Organization yet.

The three youngsters hope their new company could operate as a subsidiary of President Trump’s global empire someday. Trump has built his brand on luxury properties and resorts, and has passed down the real estate legacy to his older children. While Don Jr. and Eric Trump ran the Trump Organization during his presidency, Ivanka Trump served in Trump’s administration before she moved on to other ventures.

Barron was reportedly instrumental in his father’s 2024 campaign strategy, with his mother Melania Trump telling Fox News that he advised his father on key connections. She added that her son was “very vocal… he brought in so many young people.”