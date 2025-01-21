Expert breaks down Donald Trump and Melania's ‘awkward’ dance at Commander-in-Chief ball, ‘Terrible moment of revulsion’

Donald Trump entered the Commander-in-Chief ball with Melania Trump to thunderous applause and danced gleefully, but a body language expert has noted that the first lady appeared uncomfortable during the brief dance with her husband. This was the first of three inaugural balls the couple will be attending. Expert breaks down Donald Trump and Melania's ‘awkward’ dance at Commander-in-Chief ball (REUTERS/Daniel Cole)(REUTERS)

The couple was later joined by vice president JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance on stage. Members of the nation’s armed forces also joined them.

‘The moment quickly becomes awkward’

Body language expert Mark Bowden said, according to the Irish Star, "He and Melania take a traditional ballroom hold, but the moment quickly becomes awkward. As Melania's head springs back-likely an effort to flick her hair away from her face-it risks appearing as a sudden, terrible moment of revulsion," He added, “Trump himself seems to misread the gesture, as his head reflexively jerks back too. In an attempt to recover, he thrusts his head forward into Melania, trying to reassert a sense of connection.”

Melania and Trump’s dance concluded earlier than expected, as per reports. The president donned a black tuxedo and bow tie to the ball, and his wife dazzled in a black-and-white strapless gown designed by Hervé Pierre. Melania paired the outfit with white high-heeled shoes and black choker with a broach resembling a floral bouquet affixed to it.

Trump’s demeanor in the courtroom over hush money allegations was analysed by body language expert Judi James last week. She observed a change from Trump’s typically tense appearances, saying, according to The Mirror, "This does not seem to be Trump in the same hunched, vengeful alpha body language mode as he adopted during some of her previous court appearances and even his iconic mug shot."

James added, "For some of these poses, he is instead projecting an air of superiority with his raised brows and his slightly jutting lower lip. His eye-gaze looks more distant as though he is thinking of other things, and we can almost see a sigh in one of the pics where his lips have parted. There's no splaying of the chest or baleful eye expressions."