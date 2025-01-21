Menu Explore
‘Welcome home!’: Fans rejoice as Donald Trump and Melania dance at Commander-in-Chief ball to thunderous applause|Watch

BySumanti Sen
Jan 21, 2025 12:41 PM IST

Donald Trump entered the Commander-in-Chief ball with his wife, Melania Trump, to a huge round of applause.

Donald Trump entered the Commander-in-Chief ball with his wife, Melania Trump, to a huge round of applause. The ball came shortly after Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

Donald Trump and Melania dance at Commander-in-Chief ball (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
Donald Trump and Melania dance at Commander-in-Chief ball (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

Trump wore a black tuxedo and bow tie to the ball, while Melania donned a black-and-white strapless gown, white high-heeled shoes and black choker with a broach resembling a floral bouquet affixed to it. The dress was designed by Hervé Pierre.

The couple began dancing at the event aimed at military service members, and was later joined by vice president JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance on stage. They were also joined by members of the nation’s armed forces.

Videos of Trump and Melania’s dance have gone viral. Take a look:

‘You can feel the energy’

X users took to the comment section of the above video to praise the couple. “We will all remember this moment forever!” one user wrote. “Melania looks stunning!” said another. “Slow dance, fast dance, doesn't matter, President Trump is a GREAT dancer!” one user wrote, while another said, “Love these two! A beautiful couple!”

“Such a beautiful dance! Congratulations!” one user wrote, while another said, “I cried. Beautiful. Welcome home!” “Melania is the most beautiful First Lady in the world!” one user said. Another wrote, “This is all so powerful, you can feel the energy.”

“I’ve had no higher privilege in life than to serve as your commander in chief, not once but twice,” Trump told the crowd, which cheered.

The ball featured a video call with US service members who are stationed in South Korea, New York Post reported.

Trump was handed a sword to cut a huge cake before leaving the stage. “Does anyone want some cake,” Trump asked happily, before dancing with the sword in hand with YMCA being played over the speakers.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
