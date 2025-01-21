Donald Trump inauguration: Billionaires to foreign leaders, list of notable figures who were in attendance

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States in a smaller, indoor ceremony at the US Capitol, with dozens of famous people from around the world in attendance. Trump’s inauguration was marked by a fiery speech, where he criticised the previous administration, reiterated that God saved him during the assassination attempt, and promised to usher in a new “golden age” in America. Donald Trump inauguration: List of notable figures who were in attendance (AP/PTI) (AP01_21_2025_000041B)(AP)

This year, the ceremony was moved indoors due to the frigid weather in Washington. Throughout the inauguration ceremonies on Monday, January 20, Trump and Elon Musk’s blossoming friendship was on full display. The Tesla CEO sat near Trump, pumping his fist when the president promoted the goal of putting American astronauts on Mars.

Here’s a look at some notable attendees:

Family members:

Melania and Baron Trump

Donald Trump Jr.

Ivanka Trump

Former presidents:

Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

Barack Obama

Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

George Bush and First Lady Laura Bush

Former vice presidents:

Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff

Mike Pence

Dan Quayle

Billionaires:

Tim Cook of Apple

Sergey Brin of Alphabet

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew

Sundar Pichai of Google

Jeff Bezos of Amazon

Elon Musk of Tesla

Mark Zuckerberg of Meta

Bernard Arnault of LVMH, a France-based conglomerate of luxury brands that includes Moët Hennessy and Louis Vuitton

Foreign leaders:

President Javier Milei of Argentina

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy

Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Vice President Han Zheng of China

Foreign Affairs Minister Takeshi Iwaya of Japan

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of India

Eric Zemmour, president of France’s nationalist Reconquete Party

Nigel Farage, leader of the United Kingdom’s anti-immigration Reform Party

Other notable figures:

Trump lawyer Alina Habba

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson

Current Fox News host Laura Ingraham

Former House Speakers Newt Gingrich, John Boehner and Kevin McCarthy

Influencers turned boxers Logan and Jake Paul

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

UFC champion Conor McGregor

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania (wearing his usual shorts and hoodie)

Democratic Mayor Eric Adams of New York

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas