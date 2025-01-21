Donald Trump inauguration: Billionaires to foreign leaders, list of notable figures who were in attendance
Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States in a smaller, indoor ceremony at the US Capitol, with dozens of famous people from around the world in attendance. Trump’s inauguration was marked by a fiery speech, where he criticised the previous administration, reiterated that God saved him during the assassination attempt, and promised to usher in a new “golden age” in America.
This year, the ceremony was moved indoors due to the frigid weather in Washington. Throughout the inauguration ceremonies on Monday, January 20, Trump and Elon Musk’s blossoming friendship was on full display. The Tesla CEO sat near Trump, pumping his fist when the president promoted the goal of putting American astronauts on Mars.
Here’s a look at some notable attendees:
Family members:
Melania and Baron Trump
Donald Trump Jr.
Ivanka Trump
Former presidents:
Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden
Barack Obama
Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
George Bush and First Lady Laura Bush
Former vice presidents:
Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff
Mike Pence
Dan Quayle
Billionaires:
Tim Cook of Apple
Sergey Brin of Alphabet
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew
Sundar Pichai of Google
Jeff Bezos of Amazon
Elon Musk of Tesla
Mark Zuckerberg of Meta
Bernard Arnault of LVMH, a France-based conglomerate of luxury brands that includes Moët Hennessy and Louis Vuitton
Foreign leaders:
President Javier Milei of Argentina
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy
Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Vice President Han Zheng of China
Foreign Affairs Minister Takeshi Iwaya of Japan
External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of India
Eric Zemmour, president of France’s nationalist Reconquete Party
Nigel Farage, leader of the United Kingdom’s anti-immigration Reform Party
Other notable figures:
Trump lawyer Alina Habba
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson
Current Fox News host Laura Ingraham
Former House Speakers Newt Gingrich, John Boehner and Kevin McCarthy
Influencers turned boxers Logan and Jake Paul
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
UFC champion Conor McGregor
Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania (wearing his usual shorts and hoodie)
Democratic Mayor Eric Adams of New York
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia
Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas