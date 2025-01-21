Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk and his chequered past of Nazi references: Hand gesture at Trump rally to Alice Weidel interview

BySanya Jain
Jan 21, 2025 10:57 AM IST

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and owner of X, has faced repeated scrutiny for his controversial engagements involving Nazi references

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and owner of X, has faced repeated scrutiny for his controversial engagements involving Nazi references and far-right politics. Most recently, Musk has come under scrutiny for his hand gesture at Donald Trump’s rally on January 20, which many compared to the Nazi salute.

Musk has come under scrutiny for his hand gesture at Donald Trump’s rally
Musk has come under scrutiny for his hand gesture at Donald Trump’s rally

Musk appeared to give a fascist-style salute at the podium, raising one hand to eye level. The incident at Trump’s rally is not the first time Musk has found himself embroiled in controversy over Nazi-related symbolism and rhetoric. The world’s richest man recently raised eyebrows when he endorsed Germany's far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party while criticising other world leaders like those of UK and France.

Here is a brief overview of Musk’s past entanglement with Nazi controversies:

Alice Weidel interview

In the second week of January 2025, Musk hosted a live chat with Germany’s far-right candidate Alice Weidel on his X social media site, which basically amounted to an endorsement of her AfD party. According to Bloomberg, the X spaces event was Musk’s latest foray into European politics, where he has become a loud advocate for far-right parties.

Pro-Nazi content on X

As the owner of X, one of the world’s most widely used social media networks, Musk holds extraordinary power in shaping public discourse. However, since his takeover of X (formerly Twitter), critics have noted how pro-Nazi content has flourished on the platform.

An April 2024 report from NBC News found at least 150 paid “Premium” or verified X accounts amplifying Nazi propaganda. Musk had also reinstated the X accounts of prominent neo-Nazis Andrew Anglin and Nick Fuentes.

Hitler comparison and Musk’s reaction

In October 2024, German magazine Der Spiegel equated Musk to Adolf Hitler, calling him a public enemy. The Tesla boss responded with Nazi wordplay.

“Well, I did Nazi that coming! Those fools will Goebbels anything down… I bet their pronouns are He/Himmler!” he wrote.

Visiting Auschwitz

In what was widely perceived as a redemptive gesture for past accusations of antisemitism, Elon Musk visited the site of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz in January 2024. Musk laid a wreath at the wall of death and also participated in a memorial ceremony.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On