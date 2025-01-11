‘Hitler was a communist’: Elon Musk and Alice Weidel's remarks on X livestream trigger backlash

During a livestream on social media platform X, comments by Elon Musk and German far-right party AfD's leader Alice Weidel about Adolf Hitler being a communist provoked backlash from several users. Elon Musk and German far-right party leader Alice Weidel sparked outrage after comments claiming Hitler was a communist(REUTERS)

Alice Weidel, leader of the AfD (Alternative For Germany) party said during a livestream on X with more than 2.2 million users watching, said “The National Socialists (Nazis) as the name suggests were socialists”.

Musk also agreed with her assessment saying, “Yes, very much so. They nationalised industries like crazy.”

Weidel went on to claim that Adolf Hitler was a communist and that he had been wrongly labelled as far-right and conservative.

"He was a communist and he considered himself a socialist. They state-funded private companies and imposed huge taxes… The biggest success after that terrible era was to label Adolf Hitler as right-wing and conservative,” she said.

She then stated that her party was exactly the opposite of the Nazis as a “libertarian, conservative party” and that the only people who took issue with their proposed policies were “leftist-Palestinians”.

Netizens outraged by Musk and Weidel's comments

After the livestream, many users pointed to Elon Musk and Alice Weidel's claims as “propaganda” and questioned their “poor understanding of history”.

One user commented, “Truly dystopian. the communists were the first people to be sent to concentration camps, even before Jewish people. Does the truth mean nothing to these people?”

Another user commented, "Hitler probably hated socialists and communists more than he hated jews. He blamed them for Germanys defeat in ww1.This is such a poor understanding of history that I'd actually prefer it was intentionally misconstrued because if it's not it's a profoundly dumb take."