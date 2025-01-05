George Soros gets US' top civilian award, Elon Musk furious

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hit out against President Joe Biden for awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom, US' highest civilian award, to billionaire philanthropist George Soros. Musk took to X (formerly Twitter), calling it “a travesty” that Soros would receive such an honor. Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends a conference organized by the European Jewish Association in Krakow, Poland.(REUTERS File)

"A travesty that Biden is giving Soros the Medal of Freedom," Musk wrote in a post.

Biden announced the 2025 recipients of the prestigious medal on Saturday, naming 19 individuals who have made significant contributions to various sectors, including politics, philanthropy, sports, and the arts. Soros, the founder of the Open Society Foundations and a well-known philanthropist, was recognised for his "focus on global initiatives that strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice," according to an official White House statement.

Other notable figures on the list include former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, football legend Lionel Messi, and celebrated actors Michael J. Fox and Denzel Washington. However, Soros' inclusion has sparked a polarizing response, particularly due to his prominence as a key donor to Democratic causes.

Who is George Soros?

Soros, a billionaire investor, has long been a controversial figure, frequently vilified by Republican politicians. His philanthropic work through the Open Society Foundations, which focuses on supporting democratic institutions, human rights, and educational opportunities, has made him a target of criticism, especially among conservative circles. His influence in global politics, particularly in the United States, has raised concerns among his detractors, who argue that his substantial financial contributions to political campaigns undermine the democratic process.

George Soros, 94, in the recent past has spoken openly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ruling government believe that he tried to interfere in Indian elections.

Biden slammed

Biden is being slammed by Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters and Republican leadership for giving the award to Soros.

“Giving George Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom is another slap in the face of America after reducing the sentences of murderers and pardoning his son. 16 days is a long time until the Inauguration. What is he capable of sliding in next? January 20th can’t come soon enough,” Republican leader Nikki Haley said.

“George Soros spent millions electing soft-on-crime politicians that let criminals wreak havoc in our major cities,” Montana Senator Tim Sheehy told The New York Post.

President Biden defended his selection of awardees, emphasizing that the individuals honored have contributed greatly to the country and the world. "These nineteen individuals are great leaders who have made extraordinary contributions to our country and the world. They defend the values of America, even when under attack," Biden said during the announcement.